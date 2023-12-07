Steelcase Named Leader in LGBTQ+ Inclusion, Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign's 2023 Corporate Equality Index

Organization earns honors in U.S. and Mexico.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steelcase (NYSE: SCS), a global design and thought leader in the world of work, has earned a perfect score of 100 points on the Corporate Equality Index, issued by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, designating the company as a "Leader in LGBTQ+ Inclusion" in the U.S. and Mexico.

Steelcase has been recognized by the Corporate Equality Index nine times in the U.S. and has received the Equidad certification in Mexico for the past four years. This recognition reflects the company's ongoing dedication to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Embracing a people-first approach for decades, Steelcase has redesigned hiring practices, led in providing inclusive partner benefits and introduced a Global Human & Labor Rights Policy to shape an inclusive company culture.

"Our dedication to fostering inclusivity has resulted in a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index by the Human Rights Campaign. This recognition highlights the continuous efforts of our employees who contribute daily to making Steelcase an exceptional workplace," said Donna Flynn, vice president of global talent management. "We are honored by this acknowledgment from the Human Rights Campaign and remain committed in our dedication to cultivating an inclusive culture."

Steelcase is a global organization that is driven to deeply understand the changing realities of work customers face. Through human-centered research and critical design-thinking, Steelcase uncovers insights that lead to innovation and breakthrough design.

The organization's solutions come to life through talented design professionals and its dealer community, who provide local expertise and tailored experiences with the global power of Steelcase. Because Steelcase recognizes that it must do its best work for the places we all share, it comes together for people and the planet — using business to help the world work better.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

About Steelcase Inc.

Established in 1912, Steelcase is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. We help people do their best work by creating places that work better. Along with more than 35 creative and technology partner brands, we design and manufacture innovative furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens — including learning, health and work from home. Our solutions come to life through our community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 770 locations, as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners. Founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Steelcase is a publicly traded company with fiscal year 2023 revenue of $3.2 billion. With our 12,000 global employees and dealer community, we come together for people and the planet — using our business to help the world work better.

