DES PLAINES, Ill., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From medical scams to workers' compensation schemes and organized vehicle theft rings, fraud exacts a heavy toll on both individuals and businesses, and according to a recent report, costs Americans hundreds of billions of dollars every year. The National Insurance Crime Bureau, (NICB) the nation's leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime, is working to raise awareness and increase education to help individuals and businesses avoid becoming a victim of insurance fraud. As part of these efforts, NICB is highlighting different scams as part of its annual "12 Days of Fraud" campaign, which begins December 11, 2023.

'12 Days of Fraud' Campaign Raises Awareness of Insurance Scams During Holiday Season

"For individuals, the most immediate and obvious consequence of fraud is the monetary loss that results from these crimes," said David J. Glawe, President and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau. "For businesses, the financial impact of fraud can often be far-reaching, especially for small and medium-sized companies. NICB is proud to be a leader in the fraud fight and the '12 Days of Fraud' campaign is a unique way to shine a light on a serious problem that affects everyone."

DAY 1 - The 1st Day of Fraud shines like a star, with thieves taking advantage and stealing a car. Lock it up tight and stow your stuff, one stolen vehicle is more than enough!

DAY 2 - The 2nd Day of Fraud reminds us storms are a factor, especially when they feature a dishonest contractor. Beware of those offering unwanted help, padding rebuilding costs makes everyone yelp. Remember this rule when you're on the go, if you didn't ask for it, then you should say NO!

DAY 3 - The 3rd Day of Fraud we're on the worksite. Your colleague is crying, it's quite the sight. She thought it'd be easy money, but her facts were quite odd, it turned out to be workers' comp fraud !

DAY 4 - The 4th Day of Fraud featured scammers by phone, who demand quick payment or a big loan. They call you pretending to be someone they're not, hoping you pay quickly, so they don't get caught!

DAY 5 – The 5th Day of Fraud reminds us to protect personal information, you know ID theft is a scary situation! This tip is especially vital to know, otherwise scammers can steal like a pro!

DAY 6 - The 6th Day of Fraud and stuff fell off a truck. Though it seems like good fortune, it's really bad luck. Cargo theft costs billions of dollars each year, and the impacts to businesses are quite severe!

DAY 7 - The 7th Day of Fraud and a storm rumbles through. The roofer nearby says he knows what to do. You need a new roof, and he'll do it for free. He'll work it all out with your insurance company. The truth is your roof is actually just fine, so this offer to help you should simply decline!

DAY 8 - The 8th Day of Fraud features a staged vehicle crash. This is known as "slamming," and looks for fast cash. First these slammers, they crash into you, the reason they do this is so they can sue!

DAY 9 – The 9th Day of Fraud features a doc providing meds you don't need, many families and loved ones are hurt by this greed. This is a fraud that needs to be undone, since it raises the prices for everyone!

DAY 10 - The 10th Day of Fraud stars a towing company you see. They offer to help but then charge a huge fee. You can't see their rates because they don't want you to know, how much they charge when it comes to a tow!

DAY 11 - The 11th Day of Fraud features auto glass that may not be broken, and features scammers with whom you may have spoken. They offer to fix your windshield for free, even though you don't need it, anyone can see. Their clever scam doesn't just hurt you, it raises insurance prices, affecting others, too!

DAY 12 - The 12th Day of Fraud has the best tip of all, if you see something fraudulent, then you should call. To report fraud of all types, even the kind we can't see, just make the call to 800-TEL-NICB!

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB membership includes more than 1,200 property-casualty insurance companies, vehicle rental companies, auto auctions, vehicle finance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org

