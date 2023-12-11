Second-Generation Kona Features Much Larger Cabin and Cargo Area

Up to 261 Miles of EPA-Estimated Range and Faster Charging Capability

Class-Leading 12.3-Inch Infotainment and Gauge Cluster Displays Standard

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America today announced pricing and equipment details for the all-new, larger and more capable 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric. This second-generation model upscales the dynamic formula that made the original Kona Electric such a success, adding improved cabin and cargo space and up to 261 miles of EPA-estimated rangei. Faster charging speeds with an upgraded 11-kW Level 2 onboard charger, and a modern new cabin help round out this futuristic-yet-attainable crossover utility vehicle.

The 2024 Kona Electric is photographed near Yucca Valley, Calif., on Mar. 15, 2023. (PRNewswire)



Model Engine Transmission Drivetrain MSRPii] Kona Electric SE 99-kW (133-HP) Electric Motor Single-speed Reduction Gear FWD $32,675 Kona Electric SEL 150-kW (201-HP) Electric Motor Single-speed Reduction Gear FWD $36,675 Kona Electric Limited 150-kW (201-HP) Electric Motor Single-speed Reduction Gear FWD $41,045

Delivery charge for the 2024 model year Kona Electric is $1,335.

Roomier and More Versatile Interior

Hyundai Announces 2024 Kona Electric Pricing

For 2024, the Kona Electric has grown nearly six inches in overall length and the second row gains three inches in legroom. When combined with the completely flat rear floor, second-row passengers will find a roomy and comfortable space with more headroom and shoulder room than the outgoing model.

The cargo area has also grown 33 percent, expanding where it matters most, giving Kona Electric more cargo room than competitors. 17-inch aero alloy wheels are standard on Kona Electric, working together with underbody covers, to improve aerodynamic efficiency. These dimensional increases and efficient packaging solutions give the all-new Kona Electric class-leading passenger volume and total interior volume in the small SUV segment, all while improving upon its predecessor's fun-to-drive dynamics.

Modern Design

Kona Electric also features unique pixel design elements on its front and rear fascias to stand apart from Kona ICE models. Standard LED projector headlights, LED daytime running lamps and taillights, and an available Kona-Electric-exclusive "Seamless Horizon" LED DRL array enhances this model's futuristic character.

Advanced Technology

Inside, the 2024 Kona Electric continues with class-leading technology and advanced SmartSense safety features that give customers the complete package. The all-new Kona Electric provides a connected, comfortable, and safe experience for everyone and their gear. The Kona Electric comes standard with an expansive 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that is seamlessly integrated with Hyundai's next-generation 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This standard dual-12.3-inch array delivers class-leading display size and boasts a new graphic user interface, faster processing speeds, and customizable layouts. The system also incorporates EV-specific menus that allow users to set charging preferences and find the nearest charging stations. Advanced connectivity features like standard Wireless Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™, Over -The -Air (OTA) software updates, and Wi-Fi Hotspotiii keep the Kona Electric on the cutting edge.

New premium features include a standard column-mounted shift-by-wire gear selector and regenerative braking control paddles that provide enhanced, intuitive control. The new i-PEDAL feature enables a one-pedal driving mode that allows drivers to accelerate, decelerate and stop using only the accelerator when desired. The Smart Regenerative System automatically adjusts regenerative braking levels based on real-time data from forward traffic flow, optimizing efficiency.

On the convenience front, available Digital Key 2 Touch and a hands-free Smart Liftgate make accessing the vehicle even easier. Kona Electric offers several class-aboveiv features including dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. Standard front and rear USB-C ports ensure that every passenger will be able to keep their devices charged.

SmartSense Advanced Driver Assistance

The 2024 Kona Electric comes standard with a comprehensive suite of Hyundai SmartSense advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Junction-Turning and Direct-Oncoming (FCA), Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), Rear Occupant Alert (ROA), and second-row seat belt reminders are all standard, as is a haptic-feedback steering wheel that alerts drivers of possible dangers. Standard Highway Driving Assist and Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go helps make both commutes and longer highway drives safer and more comfortable, while the available Parking Distance Warning, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist and Remote Smart Parking Assist aid ease of parking. The available Surround View Monitor and Blind View Monitor systems further augment the safety and convenience of Kona Electric.

Bluelink+

Like all 2024 model year Hyundai models, the 2024 Kona Electric features Bluelink+v, Hyundai's industry-leading connected car services program. Bluelink+ gives original owners of all 2024 model-year Hyundai vehicles complimentary access to all services included in the previous Bluelink Connected Care, Remote and Guidance subscription packages (4G LTE network and technology dependent).

Hyundai Pay

Hyundai Kona Electric also features an expansion of the recently launched Hyundai Pay vi platform to enable in-vehicle payments. In addition to parking, Kona Electric owners can pay for charging at select locations through Hyundai Pay.

Ten Vibrant and Dynamic Colors

The 2024 Kona Electric is available in a vibrant exterior color palette that captures its dynamic spirit. All trims are available in Mirage Green, Neoteric Yellow, Abyss Black, Ecotronic Gray, Cyber Gray, Atlas White, and Meta Blue Pearl, which is exclusive to Kona Electric. SE and SEL trims are available with cloth seating surfaces in Black or Gray, and the upscale Limited trim is available with H-Tex™ seating surfaces in Black or an exclusive Sage Green with Lime accents.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

i 2024 KONA Electric 261-mile range based on a fully charged battery and 116 combined MPGe. MPGe is the EPA-equivalent measure of gasoline fuel efficiency for electric mode operation. All figures are EPA estimates and for comparison purposes only. Actual range and mileage will vary with options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery's condition and other factors.

ii MSRP excludes freight charges, tax, title, and license fees. Freight charges and actual dealer prices may vary.

iii Data plan required.

iv Claim based on comparison of specifications on manufacturer websites.

v Bluelink+ is available to purchasers and lessees of new 2024 Bluelink-equipped Hyundai models. Not available on all models and trims. Bluelink+ requires an active Bluelink account subject to the Connected Services Terms and Conditions. Only use Bluelink features and corresponding devices when safe to do so. Cellular and GPS coverage is required. Fees apply for map and multimedia over-the-air (OTA) updates after an initial three-year period of complementary updates. Three-year term starts from the new vehicle date of first use. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change.

Bluelink services rely on digital wireless telecommunications technology outside of Hyundai's control. Bluelink is dependent on 4G LTE cellular networks controlled and maintained by third-party wireless carriers. If and when these networks change and/or discontinue service, or the underlying technology required to support Bluelink becomes obsolete, then the connected services will not work and Hyundai will be forced to cancel impacted subscription services.

vi Hyundai Pay is available on select Hyundai KONA models. Requires MyHyundai mobile app and an active Bluelink subscription agreement, subject to the Connected Services Terms and Conditions. Cellular and GPS coverage is required. Valid Visa, MasterCard, or American Express credit card must be linked to MyHyundai account with Bluelink. Merchant terms and fees may apply and merchants may not operate in all locations. Features, specifications, availability and fees are subject to change. Visit owners.hyundaiusa.com for more details.

The 2024 Kona Electric is photographed near Yucca Valley, Calif., on Mar. 15, 2023. (PRNewswire)

The 2024 Kona Electric is photographed near Yucca Valley, Calif., on Mar. 15, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America