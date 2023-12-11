SHOWTIME® LINEAR TO REBRAND AS PARAMOUNT+ WITH SHOWTIME® ON JANUARY 8th, FEATURING SHOWTIME AND SELECT PARAMOUNT+ CONTENT

NEW SHOWTIME ORIGINAL SERIES A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW, THE GEORGE CLOONEY EXECUTIVE-PRODUCED THE DEPARTMENT AND THE WOMAN IN THE WALL WILL PREMIERE IN 2024, ALONGSIDE CURRENT HITS FELLOW TRAVELERS, THE CHI, THE CURSE, YELLOWJACKETS AND YOUR HONOR

NEW PARAMOUNT+ ORIGINAL SERIES SEXY BEAST, THE NEW SEASON OF HALO, TAYLOR SHERIDAN'S MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, WOLF PACK AND MORE AVAILABLE AS PART OF REBRAND

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOWTIME linear will be rebranded Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on January 8th, 2024, and will feature highly anticipated new SHOWTIME titles and select Paramount+ Original hit series.

The move aligns the brand with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, a cornerstone integration for the streaming service, making this the first of its kind multiplatform brand that integrates streaming and linear content.

Viewers can look forward to new SHOWTIME Original series A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW, the George Clooney executive-produced THE DEPARTMENT and THE WOMAN IN THE WALL as well as the award-winning and culture-shifting SHOWTIME hits FELLOW TRAVELERS, THE CHI, THE CURSE, YELLOWJACKETS and YOUR HONOR, among others.

As part of the rebrand, SHOWTIME subscribers will now have access to more premium storytelling with new Paramount+ Original series SEXY BEAST, the upcoming second season of HALO and the best of Paramount+, beginning January 8th, including HALO (S1), Taylor Sheridan's MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN (S1-2), STAR TREK: DISCOVERY (S1-4), WOLF PACK (S1) and more.

Starting today, a launch campaign, announcing the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME rebrand, will air on SHOWTIME owned and operated linear channels to drive awareness among viewers.

More information on the new premium series coming to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME can be found below:

A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (SHOWTIME Original)

A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW follows Count Alexander Rostov (Ewan McGregor), who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past places him on the wrong side of history. Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel's doors, Rostov's reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love.

THE DEPARTMENT (SHOWTIME Original)

Executive produced by George Clooney, THE DEPARTMENT is based on the riveting French series Le Bureau, which centers on the daily life and missions of agents within France's principal external security service. It focuses on the "Bureau of Legends," responsible for training and handling deep-cover agents on long-term missions in areas with French interests. Living under false identities for years, these agents must conduct missions are to identify and recruit good intelligence sources.

THE WOMAN IN THE WALL (SHOWTIME Original)

THE WOMAN IN THE WALL, starring and executive produced by BAFTA® and Golden Globe® Award winner Ruth Wilson (THE AFFAIR, His Dark Materials) and co-starring BAFTA Award nominee Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Peaky Blinders), centers on Lorna Brady (Wilson), a woman from the small, fictional Irish town of Kilkinure, who wakes one morning to find a corpse in her house. She has long suffered from extreme bouts of sleepwalking ever since she was incarcerated at 15 in The Kilkinure Convent, a (fictional) home to one of Ireland's infamous Magdalene Laundries for women. Detective Colman Akande (McCormack) now is on Lorna's tail for a crime seemingly unrelated to the body she has discovered in her house, and their paths collide in ways they never could have anticipated. The series also stars Simon Delaney (The Conjuring 2), Philippa Dunne (The Nevers), Mark Huberman (Band of Brothers), Hilda Fay (Float Like a Butterfly), Frances Tomelty (The Amazing Mrs. Pritchard) and Dermot Crowley (Luther: The Fallen Sun). Created and written by BAFTA Award nominee Joe Murtagh (Calm with Horses), THE WOMAN IN THE WALL is produced by Motive Pictures for SHOWTIME and The BBC. In addition, the series is executive produced by Simon Maxwell (Get Millie Black, Deep State), Sam Lavender (Saint Maud, The Lobster), Murtagh, Wilson (Mrs. Wilson, True Things) and Harry Wootliff (True Things).

HALO (Paramount+ Original)

In season two, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant are preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction — the Halo. The series takes place in the universe that first debuted in 2001 with the launch of Xbox®'s first Halo game. HALO stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) and Natascha McElhone (CALIFORNICATION), who both also serve as producers this season. Additional returning cast members include Jen Taylor (Halo game series, RWBY) as Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Danny Sapani (PENNY DREADFUL), Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries, The Originals) and Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive). HALO is produced by SHOWTIME in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The second season of HALO is executive produced by David Wiener alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Kiki Wolfkill serves as executive producer for Xbox/343 Industries with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Gian Paolo Varani. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

SEXY BEAST (Paramount+ Original)

The eight episode series explores the origins of Gal (James McArdle) and Don's (Emum Elliott) complicated relationship as they find themselves descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990s while Gal's budding relationship with Deedee (Sarah Greene) threatens everything in their world. Additional cast includes Eliza Bennett (Dynasty), Clea Martin (Hanna), Nicholas Nunn (The Victim), Peter Ferdinando (The Letter for the King), John Dagleish (The Third Day), Robbie Gee (Motherland), Paul Kaye (The Stranger), Lex Shrapnel (Infiniti), Cally Lawrence (Who Is Alice), David Kennedy (Hollyoaks), Julian Rhind-Tutt (Greenwing), Ralph Brown (Godfather of Harlem), Nitin Ganatra (EastEnders) and Alice Bailey Johnson (This Is Going to Hurt).

