VEEPS TO BRING THE FIRST PREMIUM LIVE-CONCERT STREAMING APP TO SAMSUNG SMART TVs

Launch of Veeps' first Smart TV app to offer Samsung users exclusive free access to 30th Anniversary show of The Smashing Pumpkins' Siamese Dream

LOS ANGELES , Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeps, a Live Nation-affiliated company and the premier destination for live and on-demand performances, today announced the launch of its first Smart TV app on Samsung TVs. In the spirit of sharing music globally and in celebration of this partnership, Veeps will also be offering free access to The Smashing Pumpkins 30th Anniversary of Siamese Dream show for those who download the Veeps app from their Samsung Smart TVs.

Veeps has been a pioneer in transforming the way audiences around the world experience live events, connecting artists and their audiences through a virtual stage. Currently available on Veeps.com and the Veeps app, this partnership marks Veeps first Smart TV offering—enabling users to easily access the Veeps app and enjoy live shows with the high quality visuals and immersive audio quality that Samsung is renowned for.

"Veeps was built to give fans more access to the magic of live shows. The dream is to be able to watch concerts and live performances in the same way fans get their sports, TV shows, and movies on a daily basis," said Joel Madden, Veeps Co-Founder and CEO. "With the Veeps app now available on Samsung Smart TVs, the dream is a reality — fans have more access than ever!"

Currently, Veeps provides millions of viewers around the world the ability to experience content from 2,000+ performers, enabling artists to reach fans in over 180 countries. The platform has stayed true to their mission of connecting artists and fans globally and has continued to amplify unforgettable cultural moments. The launch of the Veeps app on Samsung Smart TVs coincides with the company's rebrand and the introduction of Veeps All Access which launched on October 3rd—a subscription offering providing fans unlimited access to an extensive library of exclusive live concerts, original music-related content, music films, merch drops and more, for $11.99 a month, or an annual fee of $120.

"Launching our first app on Samsung Smart TVs marks a significant milestone in our mission to connect with audiences across the globe. Our goal is to seamlessly integrate the experience of streaming live concerts into the fabric of our daily lives, becoming a natural choice of daily entertainment for music lovers everywhere," said Kyle Heller, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Veeps. "Samsung is known for its cutting-edge technology and commitment to enhancing the home entertainment experience. This partnership further solidifies our dedication to creating unforgettable moments and unparalleled experiences no matter where you are."

"Samsung has redefined how consumers engage with their TVs, smartphones, and connected devices," said Maya Harris, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, Samsung Electronics. "We are constantly working to connect audiences with easy access to entertainment spanning movies, music, news, art, gaming, health, and more with premium partners like Veeps. The addition of more live entertainment to our Smart TV services aligns perfectly with our focus on delivering innovative and immersive experiences to our users."

The Veeps app is available for download on compatible Samsung Smart TVs starting today. Users can also access The Smashing Pumpkins 30th Anniversary of Siamese Dream show by redeeming a free ticket in the app before December 31, 2023.

About Veeps:

Veeps is the world's leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment where fans can connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon. Veeps has been named a Fast Company World's Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world's largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com .

