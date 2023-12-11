Yingli Pharma presents a pivotal Phase 2 study data evaluating linperlisib in relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma in an oral session at the American Society of Hematology 2023 Annual Meeting

Linperlisib achieved Overall Response Rate of 48% with 30% being Complete Response and manageable safety profile in the r/r PTCL phase 2 study

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Yingli Pharma"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral therapies for cancer and metabolic diseases, today announced the pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial results of the investigation of linperlisib in the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Linperlisib is a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) oral inhibitor, approved in China for treatment of patients with r/r follicular lymphoma after systemic therapy.

"There is a vital need for new therapies to treat highly aggressive cancers such as r/r PTCL where there are very limited treatment options." said Dr. Jun Zhu, Professor, Department of Lymphoma, Peking University Cancer Hospital & Institute, Beijing, China, who was the leading investigator for this pivotal clinical trial. "In addition to the promising efficacy and well manageable safety of linperlisib in r/r PTCL, it is noteworthy that a high proportion of the treated patients were shown to have a complete response, and responses have been seen in all the major PTCL subtypes."

"Our approach is to develop novel oral agents that will allow patients to safely administer at home," said Michael Hui, CEO of Yingli Pharma, "We are delighted that the encouraging results of this study support the use of linperlisib in this hard-to-treat disease and are excited to continue developing linperlisib in more indications. The company has applied for linperlisib marketing approval in r/r PTCL in China based on these pivotal study findings." Mr. Hui added, "We look forward to the results of an ongoing open-label multi-center Phase 2 study in the U.S. and Italy in r/r PTCL and r/r CTCL."

Safe and effective treatment of r/r PTCL patients

The pivotal r/r PTCL Phase 2 clinical trial enrolled 98 patients (pts) from May 2021 to October 2022 at 25 clinical sites in China. The pts had a median of two lines of prior systemic therapies. Sixty-four pts (73%) had refractory disease, 59 pts (67%) had relapsed disease, and 35 pts (40%) had both relapsed and refractory diseases. All patients received linperlisib at 80 mg QD, the RP2D for the drug, with a minimum of 6 months follow-up.

The linperlisib-treated patients (Full Analysis Set N = 88) evaluated by Lugano criteria, had a 48% overall response rate, including 30% complete responses and 18% partial responses, as well as a 68% disease control rate. The median Duration of Response was not reached although the 6-month DOR rate was 75%. The median PFS was 5.5 months (95% CI, 3.5, 15.6) and the median OS was 14.2 months (95%CI, 7.9, not reached). Responses were observed across PTCL subtypes.

Linperlisib was well tolerated with a differentiated and manageable safety profile, specifically having very low levels of immune-mediated toxicities. In the linperlisib-treated patient safety dataset (N=98) for the pivotal study, the most common hematologic treatment related adverse events (TRAEs) of Grade≥3 were neutropenia (32%), leukocytopenia (10%), Anemia (6%), Thrombocytopenia (5%), and Lymphocytopenia (5%). The most common nonhematologic TRAEs of Grade≥3 were pneumonia (14%) and upper respiratory tract infection (5%). Immune-mediated Grade≥3 TRAEs including elevated ALT, AST, diarrhea, colitis, rash were not reported or were <5%. Nine patients (9.2%) discontinued from the study due to various adverse events. The safety results of this study were consistent with previously reported data in other linperlisib clinical studies.

About linperlisib

Linperlisib, a next-generation PI3K-selective oral inhibitor, received marketing approval in China in 2022 for treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory follicular lymphoma after two or more systemic therapies. Linperlisib also received U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designations for follicular lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and T cell lymphomas.

Linperlisib is under investigation in multiple additional clinical trials as a monotherapy: frontline PTCL, r/r large granular T lymphocytic leukemia, r/r autoimmune hemolytic anemia; and in combination with other agents: in second line follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma, frontline PTCL, and r/r CTCL. In the U.S. and EU, linperlisib is being developed by 280Bio, Inc (San Francisco, CA., USA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yingli Pharma, in a Phase 2 clinical study in r/r T Cell Lymphomas [PTCL and CTCL].

About Yingli Pharma

Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., founded in 2011 and located in the National Biomedical Industry Base of Shanghai Zhangjiang InnoPark, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral drugs for oncology and metabolic diseases. Yingli Pharma has partnered with Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., for Greater China commercialization of linperlisib (Intarel®) in r/r follicular lymphoma that is conditionally approved, and other heme indications. Yingli Pharma is currently developing other oral agents in clinical stage from its oncology portfolio, including YL-13027 (TGFR1 inhibitor), YL17231 (pan-RAS inhibitor), YL-15293 (KRASG12C inhibitor), as well as a rich pipeline of additional novel oral agents in oncology.

