ACTRESS & COMEDIENNE CHERI OTERI NAMED GODMOTHER OF AVALON'S NEWEST SUITE SHIP

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Avalon Waterways announced that Cheri Oteri, actress and comedienne, widely known for the rise of female entertainers on Saturday Night Live, will christen the Avalon Alegria as godmother on the Douro River in 2024.

Of her godmother duties, Cheri Oteri said, "I am beyond excited to have the honor of godmother to the beautiful Avalon Alegria. Taking a river cruise with a constant scenic view of rich landscapes and picturesque villages is the best way to vacation I could ever imagine. I can't wait to sightsee with my fellow passengers in different ports while appreciating the spectacular waterways that help support the surrounding ecosystem we all get to enjoy. The beauty of this boat and everything it offers will make the best memories. Wishing us all the voyage of a lifetime aboard the magnificent Alegria!"

Oteri will christen the Avalon Alegria in an international ceremony that will take place on March 28, 2024 in Pinhão, Portugal.

"In our search for the perfect godmother for the Avalon Alegria – our first ship in Portugal with a name that means "happiness" – we knew Cheri Oteri would be the perfect choice," said Pam Hoffee, president of Avalon Waterways. "As a difference-making entertainer – and one of the ground-breaking women who inspired modern comedy in America – Ms. Oteri has brought so much inspiration and joy into our lives. We are thrilled she has chosen to honor as us the godmother of our newest, 'happiest' ship in Europe, and we very much look forward to celebrating her and her accomplishments in Portugal at our ship christening."

After the christening ceremony, the 262-foot, 102-passenger Avalon Alegria – with 14 Deluxe Staterooms and 37 Panorama Suites, built exclusively to sail the Douro River – will become the first Suite Ship from Avalon Waterways to set sail in Portugal.

Offering guests the perfect blend of elegance and ease, there's a reason Avalon's Suite Ships are the critics' darlings. Creating the widest waterfront view of the world, Avalon Waterways' Open-Air Balconies were designed with views in mind. A Panorama Suite highlight on all of the Suite Ships of Avalon, these wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows open 11-feet wide in Europe and 14-feet wide in Southeast Asia … Wider than any other balconies in the industry. The Avalon Alegria's Sky Deck also offers guests panoramic views and a pool to soak-in the sunny vistas of Portugal.

"We've waited a long time for the perfect opportunity to add Portugal to our robust vacation portfolio and that day has nearly arrived," said Hoffee. "Inviting our guests to sail the Douro for the first time, we're bringing the Suite Ships of Avalon, the grandest views in cruising and whim-powered itineraries to Southwestern Europe. And we couldn't be more excited."

The Avalon Alegria will invite guests on board to cruise one itinerary in 2024 – Vida Portugal: Vineyards & Villages Along the Douro.

"For those lucky enough to join our new ship and crew her inaugural year, hillside vineyards and historic villages await them on an eight-day cruise the begins and ends in Porto," said Hoffee. "Like our cruises across Europe, this itinerary is filled with included "Classic," "Active" and "Discovery" excursion choices that promise guests countless ways to enjoy the sheer splendor and cinematic scenery of the Douro Valley."

ABOUT CHERI OTERI

Cheri Oteri was born in the suburbs outside of Philadelphia and later moved to LA where she worked in promotions for A&M Records. She joined the Groundlings, and in 1995 the producers of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE saw one of her monologues, which led to an audition and eventually being hired as a cast member where she starred for five seasons. Since then, Cheri has starred in multiple iconic comedies such as SCARY MOVIE, INSPECTOR GADGET, LIAR LIAR, DUMB AND DUMBERER, SHREK THE THIRD, and GROWN UPS 2 opposite Adam Sandler. More recently, she was last seen in the indie feature, LOVE VIRTUALLY opposite Paul F. Tompkins and Stephen Tobolowsky, as well as the film LAST CALL opposite Bruce Dern.

In TV, Cheri has made multiple special guest appearance on hits such as MAYANS MC on FX, The CW's CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, TruTV's THOSE WHO CAN'T, NBC's JUST SHOOT ME! (in which she was nominated for an Emmy), HOT IN CLEVELAND, and as an emotionally unstable nanny on the Golden Globe and Emmy award winning series CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM.

She also has a very exciting career in the VO space. Cheri has lent her voice to such hits as INSIDE JOB on Netflix, BIG CITY GREENS on Disney Channel, FAIRFAX on Amazon, and CLOSE ENOUGH on HBO Max.

ABOUT AVALON WATERWAYS

Cruising Elevated. Avalon Waterways has redefined cruising by going against the current and away from the ordinary. Delivering unparalleled experiences and boundless exploration, Avalon puts you in the captain's seat to navigate your journey, fuel your passions and steer clear of the unexpected as you cruise down the world's most memorable and mesmerizing waterways. One step aboard our modern, luxurious Suite Ships with the grandest views in cruising and you'll see how the tides are changing. Welcome to a new wave in cruising. Welcome aboard Avalon Waterways. For more information, visit www.avalonwaterways.com; travel agents can visit www.globusfamilypartner.com.

