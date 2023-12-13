Culver's Thank You Farmers® Project Celebrates Ten Years, Reaches $5 Million in Donations

With help of guests, restaurant chain raised $1 million in charitable contributions in 2023 to support future of agriculture

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Culver's Thank You Farmers Project celebrated its tenth year by reaching a major milestone: $5 million in total funds raised to support the mission of advocating for the positive impact agriculture has on the world. This achievement includes a single-year-record $1 million raised in 2023 through systemwide and local charitable initiatives alike.

Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project has surpassed $5 million in total donations since its creation in 2013. The program raised over $1 million in 2023. (PRNewswire)

Fueled by generous guest contributions in events throughout each year, the Thank You Farmers Project directly supports people and organizations working to bring positive change to the agriculture industry. Beneficiaries include change agents in Culver's local communities along with national organizations working to advance the industry on a broader scale, such as the National FFA Organization and U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action (USFRA).

"Culver's is proud to celebrate ten years of the Thank You Farmers Project, and we sincerely thank all of our guests who have joined us over the years in supporting the future of the agriculture industry," said Alison Demmer, Culver's marketing and public relations manager. "Every time our guests choose Culver's, they're supporting the agriculture industry we all rely on. We look forward to accomplishing even more with their help in the next decade and beyond."

Through the Thank You Farmers Project, Culver's strives to show its gratitude to farmers and others working in the agriculture industry, support agriculture's role in creating climate-smart initiatives and fund agricultural education programs in collaboration with the National FFA Organization. Culver's brought these goals to life in several notable ways throughout 2023, including:

Scoops of Thanks Day , also in its ninth year, offered guests the opportunity to get a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard in exchange for a $1 donation to local FFA chapters and other agricultural education organizations. Guests donated a total of $153,464 in the fundraiser.

In the Concretes for a Cause fundraiser event, Culver's donated $1 from each Concrete Mixer sold systemwide over a three-day period to local hunger relief initiatives, totaling $488,724 .

Culver's celebrated the nation's hardworking farmers and ranchers in the To Farmers With Love Contest , as guests nominated a farmer in their own life to win a prize. Out of 2,246 total entries, fifteen winners will soon be selected to win a $500 cash prize, Culver's gift cards and swag, along with a $575 donation given to their local FFA chapter in their name.

The ninth annual FFA Essay Contest, in conjunction with the National FFA Organization and USFRA, granted a total of $15,000 to the FFA chapters of three winning students to support agriculture leadership and education opportunities.

Guests can learn more about the impact Culver's has made on the future of agriculture in the first decade of the Thank You Farmers Project through a helpful infographic here.

To learn more about how to contribute to the initiative, visit https://www.culvers.com/about-culvers/thank-you-farmers-project.

About Culver's:

For over 39 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 900 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

CONTACT

Nathan Dupont

608.256.6357

ndupont@hiebing.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Culver's