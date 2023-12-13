Highstreet Names Zerman Data & Analytics Leader

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("HSIP") announced today the appointment of Michael Zerman to Vice President, Data & Analytics. In this newly created role, Michael will accelerate growth through his proven ability and usage of data and analytics to provide client insights. Michael joined Highstreet from 3Cloud Solutions, where he was the lead Data & Analytics (D&A) Solution Architect for the Financial Services practice. Prior to that, he served as an Enterprise Data Architect in Chicago for Aon.

High Street Insurance Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/High Street Insurance Partners) (PRNewswire)

Michael has an impressive track record of successfully delivering D&A strategy and implementation for multiple global Top 25 insurance carriers and brokerages. "We are excited to welcome Michael," said Emma Riza, Chief Operating Officer. "His extensive experience in the industry and knowledge of data and analytics will continue to help Highstreet enhance the client experience."

Michael will work across all Highstreet agencies to harness collective data and provide powerful growth opportunities through advanced analytics and applications.

"Joining Highstreet is an amazing opportunity," said Zerman. "I look forward to continuing to complement the current client experience and drive new clients to Highstreet through the power of D&A. By providing insightful opportunities for our field, that will enhance Highstreet's client focused strategies in unique and innovative ways."

Michael is based in Charlotte NC. He earned his Masters of Applied Data Science from University of Michigan and has a Bachelors of Science in Economics from North Carolina State University.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions that are delivered through community focused agencies. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners Inc.