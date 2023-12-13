KIOTI Releases Compact Loaders to Dealers Across North America and Delivers Very First Machine to Country Star Trace Adkins

Designed to enhance comfort, performance, and durability, the new compact track loader and skid steer loader expand KIOTI's proven equipment lineup

WENDELL, N.C., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, Inc., unveils its latest innovation with the launch of its TL750 Compact Track Loader and SL750 Skid Steer Loader. Rugged and tough, the new line builds on KIOTI's proven history in machine development to deliver power and performance without sacrificing comfort. As with every KIOTI machine, the models were designed, engineered, and manufactured in-house, providing an unparalleled level of quality, consistency, and control.

"KIOTI's entrance to the compact market arrives at a pivotal time for both our company and the industry. Compact sales exploded over the last decade, with no signs of slowing down," said Justin Moe, product manager – Construction Division, KIOTI Tractor. "Our customers are part of this demand, seeking compact equipment for everything from acreage management to worksite applications. With the TL750 and SL750, we are meeting this demand, leveraging 35 years of experience and extensive customer feedback to deliver proven, durable machines that are built to power through tough jobs."

Enhanced Comfort for an Elevated Operator Experience

Both machines feature a wide cabin, available with the standard open station design or an optional enclosed cab with HVAC for added comfort. With customer needs top of mind, the compact models include a high-back suspension seat and LCD digital display. The standard roll-up style door allows for easy entrance and exit, regardless of the position of the bucket or attachment. The overhead door design increases flexibility on the job as operators can work with the door open or closed.

The design enhances machine visibility to the front, sides, and rear. The standard rearview camera, seamlessly integrated into the LCD digital display, offers an on-demand rear view when traveling in reverse or with the push of a button, enhancing job site awareness and safety. The models feature premium LED front and rear work lights as a standard offering, further enhancing visibility when operating in low-light conditions.

Activated with the switch of a button, the standard self-leveling feature automatically keeps the bucket or attachment in a horizontal plane when lifting. When enabled, the operator no longer needs to worry about manually adjusting the machine, reducing fatigue when handling materials. Additionally, optional ride control further reduces material spillage and lift arm movement when moving materials across the site for enhanced operator comfort.

Proven Power and Performance

Both models utilize a powerful 74-horsepower KIOTI diesel engine. Field-tested and proven across applications, the engine delivers consistent power and reliability, providing added confidence when tackling tough jobs.

For a premium touch and feel, hydraulic pilot joystick controls offer the ultimate in maneuverability, delivering superior "featherability" and finite control. As a result, the machine feels like an extension of the operator, enabling precise work even in tight spaces or during complex tasks. The fingertip controls allow the operator to easily utilize the attachment function from the joystick for a smooth and effortless operation.

Designed to lift, push, and power through rigorous demands, the machines have up to a 10.8-foot height to hinge pin and vertical lift path. Among the top of the class in lift height for both machines, operators can easily dump materials into trucks and high-sided hoppers.

Unmatched Dependability, Effortless Maintenance

The solid-mounted undercarriage on the TL750 keeps the machine on the ground, improving grading performance, while the track design reduces the chance of de-tracking. Other features include protected hose routing and the open track system, further enhancing durability and minimizing downtime.

For improved machine maintenance, the swing-out rear radiator allows the operator to better reach common service items by removing two bolts. The easy-to-lift cab and quick access to fittings and valves further simplify serviceability.

The compact models feature KIOTI's standard three-year, 3,000-hour warranty, providing customers with added confidence and protection when taking on challenging work.

Country Superstar Trace Adkins Receives First TL750 Model

In October, KIOTI delivered its first-ever TL750 Compact Track Loader to country music singer and songwriter Trace Adkins. Adding to his robust lineup of KIOTI equipment, Adkins received the keys to his new TL750 and spent the afternoon experiencing the machine's performance and durability firsthand with the KIOTI team at his Tennessee farm. "My friends at KIOTI Tractor came out to the farm and delivered their very first track loader. The serial number even says #1! My KIOTI TL750 Compact Track Loader is great, and I have already started using it around the farm! Being able to switch out the attachments as needed makes this loader perfect for almost any job," said Adkins.

To learn more about the new models, contact your local dealer or visit KIOTI.com. Additionally, those attending World of Concrete in Las Vegas from Jan. 23-25, 2024, can see the TL750 Compact Track Loader and the SL750 Skid Steer Loader at KIOTI booth #C5477.

About KIOTI Tractor

For more than 35 years, KIOTI Tractor has been supplying tractors in the 22-115 horsepower range to the U.S. and Canadian markets. Today, the company offers a full line of compact tractors, utility vehicles and zero-turn-radius mowers for both residential and commercial use and is expanding into compact construction. Headquartered in Wendell, North Carolina and with additional distribution centers in Texas and Canada, KIOTI is committed to providing equipment that is durable, reliable and easy to use. KIOTI customers benefit from an extensive and growing dealer network that's dedicated to superior customer service across North America. For more information on KIOTI or KIOTI products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or KIOTI.com.

