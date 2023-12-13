Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for the CRM Customer Engagement Center for 11th Consecutive Time

Pega's AI and automation-powered customer service solution helps service teams work smarter to create optimal experiences during every interaction

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center (1) for the 11th consecutive time.

In the report, Pega was recognized as a Leader among 12 vendors Gartner evaluated for their completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to Gartner, the customer engagement center (CEC) is defined as "a cohesive set of software built around core case management tools, used to provide customer service and support by engaging with customers, while intelligently orchestrating the processes, data, systems, and resources of an organization."

This report recognized Pega Customer Service™, part of the Pega Infinity™ portfolio of products. Pega Customer Service is an intelligent service automation platform that provides AI-powered workflows for customer service at scale. It intelligently guides and seamlessly automates every customer service journey across the enterprise so contact center teams and digital channels – including self-service – are better positioned to deliver personalized, proactive, and preemptive customer service experiences. Powered by unified artificial intelligence and workflow automation on a low-code platform, the solution helps accelerate resolution for customers across a multitude of channels and streamlines the experience for agents with intelligent guidance.

This recognition comes after Pega's inclusion in other recent analyst reports for its customer engagement capabilities, such as being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Core CRM Solutions, Q3 2022 report (2). Pega was also recognized in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Sales Force Automation Platforms report (3), in which Pega received the highest scores of any vendor in every Use Case evaluated, which included B2B, B2C, and Indirect/Relationship Sales. In addition, Pega was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management report (4).

"The pace of technology is moving almost impossibly fast, and consumers want their service experiences to reflect that. Today's customers want easy, efficient experiences that solve their issues as quickly as possible, and brands need AI and automation tools in place to make their service departments as productive and effective as possible to do so," said Christopher Patterson, vice president of strategy, customer service and sales automation, Pega. "We believe this recognition from Gartner further validates Pega's position as a leader in customer service and a critical partner in our clients' efforts to transform their organizations, using AI and automation technology to simplify service processes so agents and self-service channels alike can deliver optimal experiences to customers."

