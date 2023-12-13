ROYAL CANIN NORTH AMERICA NAMES CHRIS MOSES SITE LEADER, PET HEALTH NUTRITION CENTER

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Canin North America, a division of Mars, Incorporated, is pleased to announce Chris Moses has been appointed Site Leader for the Royal Canin Pet Health Nutrition Center (PHNC) in Lewisburg, Ohio. Chris brings nearly 20 years of animal health experience into this crucial role, focused on expanding the company's research capabilities in the rapidly growing North American market.

Chris serendipitously discovered this role while contacted during an airport layover and, upon initial conversations with the business, called his move a "no-brainer." Chris shared, "I was immediately enamored by what Royal Canin stands for – it truly is about the pets. Products are not designed to appease pet parents but to find the proper diet for each individual cat and dog."

In his role, Chris is responsible for overseeing a team of 71 experts who assess digestibility and palatability of Royal Canin diets. In addition, the PHNC provides focus in specific areas and key priorities for the business, such as skin and coat health, mobility, immunity, and aging. This additional level of expertise helps enable increased nutritional precision and development of products tailored to individual pet needs. The PHNC is one of two Royal Canin pet centers globally for the business and the only U.S.-based location.

"The innovation process is critical to all we do at Royal Canin to meet the unique needs of cats and dogs, and I am thrilled to have Chris help lead the process in North America. His passion, charisma, and deep love of animals will enable him to continuously elevate the great work of the team in Lewisburg," according to Dr. Denise Elliot, Global Vice President of Research and Development for Royal Canin.

Prior to joining Royal Canin, Chris held various roles of increasing responsibilities across the pet industry, including research, customer service, animal facility management and more. Chris holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science from Virginia State University. He has one daughter and plans to adopt a cat or dog soon. A native of Newport News, Virginia, Chris relocated to the Lewisburg, Ohio area where he immediately became an active member of the community. He attends the Lewisburg Business Leaders and Chamber of Commerce monthly meetings and recently started volunteering for the Victory Project in Dayton where he will serve as a mentor for disengaged young men.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA, a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at Royal Canin - Home | Facebook .

