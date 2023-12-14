Power Sustainable publishes inaugural Private Markets Sustainability Report

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Sustainable (the "Firm"), a climate-focused alternative asset manager, today released its inaugural Private Markets Sustainability Report (the "Report"). This Report reflects the sustainability efforts of Power Sustainable's private markets activities, where its investment groups invest in businesses and projects which help promote decarbonization, build sustainable communities, and drive energy and resource efficiency.

"I am proud to present Power Sustainable's first Private Markets Sustainability Report," said Olivier Desmarais, Chairman and CEO of Power Sustainable. "This report reflects the deliberate and concerted effort our team has put into developing a sustainable investing approach that draws from best-in-class practices. Across all strategies, our Firm's investment groups are united in a shared determination to have a positive impact on climate and society while targeting superior risk-adjusted returns."

The Report also discusses the climate risks and opportunities for Power Sustainable's private market activities, which is informed by the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures; it showcases the Firm's community initiatives in the sustainability ecosystem, as it partners with liked-minded actors to catalyze capital at scale; it is published alongside the Firm's answers to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) questionnaire; and it presents the results of the Firm's first diversity, equity, and inclusion survey, which will guide its work going forward.

Power Sustainable will continue to target competitive returns and positive sustainability outcomes for the environment and society, and welcomes an active conversation among the sustainable finance community regarding the constant evolution and improvement of financial disclosures in this space.

Power Sustainable is a climate-focused investment manager which finances companies and projects aiming for both competitive returns and positive sustainability outcomes. The Firm offers institutional investors exposure to alternative assets which aim to accelerate and scale sustainable solutions across multiple industries.

Power Sustainable is a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW), an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Power Corporation's core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms.

With just over CAD$4 billion in assets under management, Power Sustainable's mission is to catalyze capital towards clean global solutions.

