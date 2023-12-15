Bright Pattern is Certified for ISO 27001

Bright Pattern is officially ISO 27001-certified, passing multiple rigorous information security tests, security requirements, and comprehensive audits.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, leading provider of omnichannel communication software for innovative companies, received ISO 27001 certification. Bright Pattern delivers powerful ISO 27001 compliant call center software to businesses in all regions around the world, including North America, LATAM, APAC, and EMEA. Because of the international reach of Bright Pattern's customers, ISO 27001 certification is a key component of Bright Pattern's dedication to information security and compliance.

ISO 27001 is the international standard for the management of information security. It sets specifications for an effective information security management system, and many companies need ISO 27001 certification to prove that it can safeguard the data of their customers and partners. ISO 27001 requires companies to systematically examine their information security risks, design and implement a comprehensive set of security controls and measures, and adopt a management approach to continue to meet a high standard for information security.

Bright Pattern's contact center platform and business practices were tested for and received ISO 27001 compliance. This includes evaluations of data center security, management and employee practices, and platform data handling security. Bright Pattern meets an international standard for information security, allowing its international partners and customers to handle interactions and personal customer data with no worries.

Businesses and customers can communicate on all traditional and digital channels on Bright Pattern's contact center software. Because of its omnichannel architecture, Bright Pattern allows agents and customers to switch the conversation between any channels on a single desktop window. This means agents do not need different windows or different pieces of technology to access all digital and traditional channels. Bright Pattern also provides powerful IVR, predictive dialer, and ACD capabilities, and can integrate any CRM, whether it is a third-party CRM or a natively-built record management system. Aside from ISO 27001, Bright Pattern is also PCI , SOC 2 , TCPA , GDPR , and HIPAA compliant.

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

