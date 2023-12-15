Employee Empowerment Recognized With Prestigious Honor

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis business resource group Latins in Connection (LinC) has been named one of the Top Employee Resource Groups of the Year for 2023 by LATINA Style magazine. (PRNewswire)

Stellantis business resource group Latins in Connection named one of country's best

LATINA Style magazine selects group after examining diversity, inclusion efforts

Company also named top automaker for Latinas to work for in the U.S.

Stellantis' dedication to diversity and commitment and to empowering employees continues to receive prestigious recognition.

The company's inclusion efforts have led to one of its business resource groups being acknowledged as one of the best in the country. Stellantis' Latins in Connection (LinC) has been named as one of the Top Employee Resource Groups of the Year for 2023 by LATINA Style magazine.

"We are honored that LinC has been selected for this notable distinction by LATINA Style," said Lottie Holland, Stellantis North America vice president of diversity, inclusion, engagement and EEO compliance. "From its members to its leaders, LinC is especially worthy of this deserving honor for all that they do to advocate for and advance Latins across the company and in the community. Supporting our employees is a cornerstone of our culture and a key element of our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to make Stellantis an employer of choice."

After evaluating nearly 100 nominations, LATINA Style selected LinC as one of the top groups based on excellence in corporate leadership, mentorship, member empowerment and dedication to working on behalf of the Latina community. In a statement, the magazine also congratulated Stellantis for its "support of employee empowerment, retention, promotion and diversity."

"This recognition from LATINA Style is a testament to the exceptional efforts consistently made by our LinC board in fostering the growth and prosperity of our Latin community across the Stellantis enterprise," said Cesar Hernandez-Urbina, head of purchasing mechatronics at Stellantis and the president of LinC. "It is a remarkable achievement for the entire Stellantis organization, underscoring our unwavering commitment to nurturing a vibrant culture and prioritizing our people."

LinC is one of 11 employee-directed business resource groups at Stellantis, representing an array of affinity communities within the company, providing members with mentorship, leadership opportunities and career connections.

Established in 2001, LinC's mission statement includes providing its members with exclusive career development opportunities while also sharing an exciting range of cultural, community and networking initiatives promoting their unique and diverse backgrounds.

Earlier this year, LATINA Style named Stellantis as one of the Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S. Stellantis was the highest ranked automaker on the list overall at No. 8, moving up two spots from last year. It marked the 20th time the company has ranked in the Top 50 in the benchmark report since it was established in 1998. The report recognized companies that support programs encouraging training, mentorship, leadership development and promotion for Latinas. This honor will also be recognized at the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Conference in May 2024 in Washington, D.C. LinC is now also in the running to be named the top resource group by the magazine at the conference.

As a finalist, LinC and Stellantis' achievements will be highlighted in a dedicated feature in the December issue of LATINA Style magazine.

