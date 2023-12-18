Cunard Announces 50 Exclusive Queen Anne Shore Experiences in 2024

VALENCIA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than six months until Queen Anne's maiden voyage, Cunard has announced a treasure trove of exclusive, new shore experiences for guests sailing on Queen Anne during her maiden season.

Dolphins swimming in the Norwegian Fjords (PRNewswire)

The luxury cruise line is offering 50 signature shore experiences, across 60 ports, providing travelers a variety of immersive encounters with local culture, history, and natural wonders all over Europe.

In total, the exciting new program comprises more than 700 shore experiences for the 115 calls that Queen Anne will make in 2024.

From an exclusive orchestral performance in a secret location in the heart of Barcelona to a behind-the-scenes tour of St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City, these carefully curated experiences will showcase some of the very best experiences that the world's most fascinating destinations have to offer.

Whether it's savoring local delicacies and wine tasting in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Enchanted Forest of Madeira or joining a Fjord Safari to a Goat Cheese Farm in Norway, Queen Anne's signature shore experiences are designed for culinary connoisseurs, nature lovers, adventurers, and everyone in between.

The elevated nature of Queen Anne's hand-picked signature shore experiences allows guests to skip the lines and beat the crowds at several of Europe's best-loved tourist attractions, whilst others are a little off the beaten track – such as an exclusive visit to a gold and silversmith studio in Bergen, which has been producing fine jewelry, interior design pieces, and fine silverware for more than 150 years.

Queen Anne

Throughout her maiden season, Queen Anne will sail from Southampton on itineraries to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Canary Islands, and the Norwegian Fjords, visiting more than 60 unique destinations in 16 countries – taking in several of Europe's most enchanting ancient cities.

She will set sail on May 3, 2024, for her seven-night maiden voyage to La Coruna and Lisbon. She will then depart for a 14-night voyage in the Canary Islands before traveling around the British Isles, visiting Scotland and Ireland, as well as Cunard's founding home port and spiritual home, Liverpool.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "We are all incredibly excited to welcome Queen Anne to the Cunard fleet in May and it is only right that her maiden season is complemented with a truly captivating shore experience program. Our teams have worked meticulously to curate these 50 signature experiences to ensure that our guests encounter the essence of every port they explore. From ancient ruins and culinary escapades to helicopter rides and private snorkeling sessions, we're delighted to be able to offer such exciting new shore experiences to Queen Anne's guests."

