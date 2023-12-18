Set Sail for the Alaskan Frontier with IEEE-USA

Adventure Awaits on a 7 Night Cruise Combining Networking, Learning and Fun

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After the tremendous success of the inaugural 2023 Cruise, IEEE-USA is thrilled to announce we'll be setting sail for a second time 9-16 September 2024. This time guests can expect to enjoy brisk, clean air and breathtaking scenery alongside the incredible line-up of speakers and networking opportunities while journeying to the Alaskan Frontier!

"Our 50th Anniversary Cruise was incredibly popular," shared Keith Moore, 2024 IEEE-USA President. "Hosting a unique event like this provided an opportunity for us to come together, expand our horizons and enjoy new experiences collectively. In 2024, we look forward to building on the success of our first cruise."

IEEE-USA will be hosting a 7-night Alaska Cruise aboard Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas. We will disembark from Seattle, WA, with stops at four beautiful ports along the way and two days at sea. Plus, if you've never seen the Northern Lights, this may well be your chance as we are cruising during "Aurora Season".

With stops in Alaskan towns Sitka, Skagway and Juneau, guests can get a front-row seat to snow-capped mountains and awe-inspiring glaciers, while also taking in the history, cuisine, indigenous culture, and wildlife that this region has to offer. The last stop will be in Victoria, British Columbia - Conde Nast's #1 City in the World - one last chance to collect memories of whistling orcas, treasured totems, maritime sights and histories.

"In addition to visiting some of America's most iconic and majestic scenery in Alaska," shared 2023 IEEE-USA President Ed Placio, "Next year's journey will provide an exciting opportunity to network, explore new ideas and bring cutting-edge knowledge to attendees. Plus, it will be packed with fun-filled activities and experiences."

Cruise attendees will experience exclusive events, food and live entertainment, nightly group dining, and informative, fast-paced and insightful "Lightning Sessions" on a variety of cutting-edge topics, but guests will also have time to enjoy this stunning ship and all it has to offer.

The Quantum of the Seas offers inventive features like the North Star observation capsule, providing breathtaking views from above the ship. It also boasts bumper cars, surfing and skydiving simulators. Entertainment options range from Broadway-style shows to robotic bartenders at the Bionic Bar. Look forward to dining with specialty restaurants and dynamic culinary experiences. Quantum of the Seas also offers indoor and outdoor activities like rock climbing, pools, and spa services. Whether you're looking for an engaging adventure or a cozy relaxing getaway, you'll find it here.

To book your stateroom today or to learn more about IEEE-USA's 2024 Alaskan Cruise, visit cruise.ieeeusa.org .

Want to get your company involved in this unique opportunity? Sponsorship packages providing 9 months of visibility online and in-person visibility on the ship are also available at cruise.ieeeusa.org/sponsorship .

