Carlyle and Insight Partners to Invest in Exiger, a High-Growth AI Supply Chain Risk & Resilience Software Company, in Partnership with Management

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , the market leading SaaS company revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage supply chains, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement through which it will receive a majority investment from funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) and global software investor Insight Partners. The partnership will enable Exiger to continue investing in its award-winning product portfolio of AI solutions that are used in critical applications across government and commercial markets. The company's management, founders, and existing investor Carrick Capital Partners will reinvest equity as part of this transaction.

"Exiger's AI technology transforms the way organizations identify and manage risk, reduce cost and increase resilience across their supplier and third-party ecosystems. We are thrilled to partner with Carlyle and Insight Partners as we continue to invest in our 1Exiger platform which empowers our customers to make confident, deliberate decisions informed by real-time insights," said Brandon Daniels, Exiger CEO.

Founded by Michael Cherkasky and Michael Beber to make the world a safe and transparent place for organizations to succeed, Exiger provides mission-critical enterprise software that delivers visibility and insights into risk across all third-parties and down to the "nth tier" of a supply chain, encompassing suppliers, parts and materials. The company serves over 500 customers globally, including 150 of the Fortune 500. Exiger also supports more than 50 government agencies in their mission to protect the most critical supply chains, defense systems, and infrastructure. The 1Exiger AI platform addresses the entire risk landscape, including foreign ownership, control or influence, environmental, social & governance, cyber, financial health, reputational, national security, regulatory, product, and operational risks.

"This partnership is a joint effort between Carlyle's Technology and Government Services teams, a perfect example of our strategy to invest in areas where we believe the firm has deep expertise and can add meaningful value," said Steve Bailey, a Managing Director on Carlyle's Technology team, and Dayne Baird, a Managing Director on Carlyle's Government Services team. "Leveraging Carlyle's differentiated expertise in AI and its long history in backing high-growth businesses that sell into government and the commercial sectors in which Carlyle focuses including aerospace, government services, financial services, industrial, healthcare, and consumer, we are excited to partner with Exiger's world-class management team to work to accelerate product innovation and customer engagement."

Ryan Hinkle, a Managing Director at Insight Partners, said, "Exiger has emerged as a leader in third-party and supply chain risk management, and we have strong conviction in their platform, which delivers differentiated value to customers. Insight is excited to partner with the Exiger management team and Carlyle to drive the next phase of growth at Exiger as they scale up."

Alvarez & Marsal, Boston Consulting Group, Nextfed, and PricewaterhouseCoopers served as advisors to Carlyle and Insight Partners. Union Square Advisors LLC and Latham & Watkins LLP also served as advisors to Carlyle, while Deutsche Bank and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP also served as advisors to Insight. Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to Exiger. Ernst & Young and McKinsey & Company also served as advisors to Exiger. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Emboldening its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 50 government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Named one of Fast Company's 2023 'Brands That Matter,' Exiger's work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Global Investment Solutions. With $382 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2023, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies, and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,200 people in 28 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle.

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2023, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

