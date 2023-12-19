CVS Health to present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that President and CEO Karen S. Lynch and Interim Chief Financial Officer Thomas F. Cowhey will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 8, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

An audio webcast of the event will be broadcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website at investors.cvshealth.com where it will be archived for a period of one year.

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, broadening access to care for millions of people nationwide. We improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and with over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners.

