Samyang Innochem Acquires International Eco-Friendly Certification "ISCC Plus" for White Bio Material, Isosorbide

- Evaluates entire process from raw material purchase to sales

- Reliable international certification establishes bridgehead for entering global markets

- Isosorbide, made from plant resources like corn, 100% biomass material delivers superior durability, heat resistance, and chemical resistance, expands application range

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang Innochem targeting global markets acquires international eco-friendly certification for the white bio material Isosorbide.

Samyang Group's chemical subsidiary Samyang Innochem (CEO Ho-Sung Kang) held an ISCC Plus Certificate ceremony with Control Union, a global certification for ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) at the headquarters of Samyang Group in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

ISCC Plus is an international certification system awarded to sustainable and low carbon products that comply with the European Union (EU) Renewable Energy Directive (RED). It is established by the internationally recognized eco-friendly certification agency ISCC, rigorously evaluating the entire supply chain process from raw material purchase to production and sales.

The Isosorbide that Samyang Innochem has now certified is an eco-friendly material based on 100% biomass, chemically processed from starch extracted from plant resources like corn. It is used in the production of plastics, coatings, etc., replacing conventional petrochemical materials, and is uniquely produced by Samyang Innochem in South Korea. Plastics, acrylates, and adhesives made using Isosorbide contribute to reducing carbon emissions and are excellent in terms of transparency, durability, heat and chemical resistance, and adhesiveness, allowing them to be widely used in electronic products, automotive interior and exterior materials, food containers, and building materials.

Ho-Sung Kang, CEO of Samyang Innochem, stated, "With this ISCC Plus certification, we have laid the groundwork for Isosorbide's global market entry." The CEO added, "We will accelerate the global launch of Isosorbide and apply it to a variety of products, continuously expanding our eco-friendly specialty material business."

Samyang Group is actively engaged in product development based on the characteristics and excellence of Isosorbide. Last year, they started mass production of an eco-friendly adhesive for electric vehicles, and have developed high transmittance polycarbonate for daytime running lights using a light-transmitting improver made with Isosorbide, which increases light transmittance and reduces yellowing. They are also developing thermal management materials for electric vehicle batteries, gradually expanding their application range.

View original content:

SOURCE Samyang Innochem