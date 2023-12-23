NFL Stars Support JDRF and Champion Type 1 Diabetes Awareness through the "My Cause My Cleats" Campaign

NFL players laced up their cleats to raise awareness and funds for type 1 diabetes (T1D) research

More than 1.4 million Americans are affected by type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease that causes the pancreas to produce little or no insulin

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JDRF, the leading global funder of type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, is recognizing the NFL stars who showcased their creativity and a remarkable show of support as part of the highly anticipated annual "My Cause My Cleats" (MCMC) campaign.

The My Cause My Cleats initiative allows NFL players to wear custom-painted cleats during selected games to raise awareness and funds for the charitable causes closest to their hearts. The unofficial start of the campaign begins on Giving Tuesday with unboxing day events showcasing the players' cleats and the stories behind them. It continues through weeks 13 and 14 of the season, culminating with the players donning their cleats on game day. After the games, some players donate their cleats to their chosen charities or the NFL auction, with all proceeds going toward their selected causes.

Type 1 Diabetes is a life-threatening autoimmune condition that affects people of all ages, regardless of family history or lifestyle choices. To live, people with T1D must carefully balance injecting or infusing insulin with their carbohydrate intake throughout the day and night. T1D impacts approximately 1.6 million people in the U.S. It is unpreventable, and there is currently no cure.

This year, JDRF is thankful for the support of several players who have T1D or are advocating for their loved ones with T1D, including Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens, Orlando Brown, Jr. of the Cincinnati Bengals, Blake Ferguson of the Miami Dolphins, Collin Johnson of the Chicago Bears, Chad Muma of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Nate Peterman of the Chicago Bears, and Kevin Radar of the Tennessee Titans.

"The NFL players who support JDRF through the My Cause My Cleats exemplify the passion and determination at the heart of the type 1 diabetes community," said Kenya Felton, JDRF Director of PR and Celebrity Engagement. "They serve as inspirations for many adults and children affected by T1D, demonstrating that with an understanding of T1D, effective management, and a good support system, you can overcome the challenges of the disease. Their support helps to increase awareness and is significant in helping JDRF advance life-changing breakthroughs in T1D research and advocacy initiatives."

Since its inception in 2016, the MCMC campaign has provided a platform for many NFL players and affiliates to support JDRF's mission, including Beau Benzschawel, David Carr, Will Clarke, Keion Crossen, DeAndre Carter, Reid Ferguson, Jaedan Graham, Jarvis Jenkins, Collin Johnson, Henry Mondeaux, Jaelan Phillips, Adam Schefter, Brandon Wilds, and Jonah Williams.

For more information about type 1 diabetes and JDRF, please visit www.jdrf.org.

About JDRF

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally and globally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a global stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement, and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter (@JDRF), Facebook (@myjdrf), and Instagram (@jdrfhq).

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short or long-term complications, including highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death if left untreated. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

