5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Miss Oktoberfest Chippewa Falls

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest, visit https://gochippewacounty.com/.

Oktoberfest Chippewa Falls is celebrating its 20th year. Join us in the celebration and enjoy great food, music, and much more. Oktoberfest Chippewa Falls, happening September 15 + 16 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, provides a family-friendly German heritage event in the Chippewa Valley. This year, visitors will be greeted with new kids’ activities and Glockenspiel acts. Plus, some of our favorite competitions, such as stein holding, sauerkraut eating, and keg rolling.

Kids under 12 are always free. An adult daily wristband is $12, and if you want to enjoy both days, the price is just $18.

5. The Bierhaus Experience is NEW this year. Offering flights of beer, you can sample some tap beer and relax in the bierhaus with friends and family.

4. Great Food - Strudels, potato dumplings, sauerkraut, and PRETZELS….need we say more? Not into traditional German food? That’s ok. With over ten food vendors, there is sure to be something you will enjoy.

3. Demonstrations - Know how to speak German? Wonder how dumplings are made? Check out one (or all) of the demonstrations and learn something new.

2. Competitions - Are you competitive? From stein holding and barrel rolling to sauerkraut eating, see how you hold up against your competitors. Not into competing? Come be a spectator at one or all of these entertaining events.

1. The number 1 reason why you shouldn’t miss Oktoberfest is the great music. This year, Oktoberfest will feature three music tents ranging from polka to rock. There is something for everyone to enjoy.

Don’t delay, reserve your wristbands online today.

Daily admission is only $12, or come both days for $18! It’s an Oktoberfest you don’t want to miss, and a portion of the proceeds go back to the volunteer groups who work at the event. So not only do you have a fun weekend, but local nonprofits are benefiting too! Prost!

Oktoberfest Chippewa Falls

September 15-16

Northern WI State Fairgrounds

225 Edward St, Chippewa Falls, WI

www.oktoberfestchippewafalls.com