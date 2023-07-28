Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest, visit https://gochippewacounty.com.

Mark your calendars for Oktoberfest Chippewa Falls, happening September 15 + 16 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. Oktoberfest Chippewa Falls has been providing a family-friendly German heritage event in the Chippewa Valley for 20 years. This year, visitors will be greeted with new kids’ activities and Glockenspiel acts. Plus, some of our favorite competitions, such as stein holding, sauerkraut eating, and keg rolling.

Kids under 12 are always free. An adult daily wristband is $12, and if you want to enjoy both days, the price is just $18.

Here are the top 10 family-friendly things to do at Oktoberfest Chippewa Falls:

10. Kids Kingdom - Everything for kids! Bounce houses, games, face painting, German paper craft activities….fun for all ages.

9. Glockenspiel Show - While we can’t travel to Munich to see the real glockenspiel, you can see it come to life at Oktoberfest Chippewa Falls. Daily shows with lots of laughs.

8. Great Food - Your family can find something to please everyone at the festival. Of course, we have authentic German cuisine, but we also have burgers, hotdogs, ice cream, and much more. We even have some local people that will show you how to make a great dumpling during one of our food demonstration classes.

7. Sing Along with Crazy George - It’s not Oktoberfest without Crazy George! Learn what is inside an accordion or polka to his music. It’s always festive with Crazy George.

6. Check out the Entertainment - It’s not JUST Polka! There are THREE music tents, including rock and country music. Plus, we have jugglers, magicians, and more on the grounds. There’s something for everyone.

5. Sauerkraut Eating and Barrel Rolling Contests - Come see who can eat the most sauerkraut - unless you are up for a challenge to try for yourself. Not up for the sauerkraut-eating contest? Check out the barrel rolling competition. Competitions for both kids and adults.

4. Look for Royalty - Look for sashes that say Festmeister or Festmeisterin. A highlight for both kids and adults to see our current and past royalty in their dirndls and lederhosen. If you ask nicely, they will share their royalty buttons with you, and your family can collect them all.

3. Parades - The Royalty aren’t the only ones that dress up. Whether you dig through your closet for your German attire or find some that fit at the festival, everyone can show off their duds in the daily parades. If dirndls and lederhosen aren’t your thing - no problem. Everyone is welcome to participate just put a little bounce in your step and join in the fun.

2. Learn how to speak German - Guten tag, brezel, vielen dank, learn to speak some German from the experts on Saturday morning so you can join in the fun.

1. And the number one family-friendly thing to do is Polka! – Would it be Oktoberfest without some polka dancing? Get your dancing schuhe (shoes) out and start practicing. No one is watching - promise!

Don’t delay, reserve your wristbands online today.

Daily admission is only $12, or come both days for $18! It’s an Oktoberfest you don’t want to miss, and a portion of the proceeds go back to the volunteer groups who work at the event. So not only do you have a fun weekend, but local nonprofits are benefiting too! Prost!

Oktoberfest Chippewa Falls

September 15-16

Northern WI State Fairgrounds

225 Edward St, Chippewa Falls, WI

www.oktoberfestchippewafalls.com