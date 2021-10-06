History of shoe making in Chippewa Falls

Sponsored - When two brothers, August and B.A. Mason, formed the Mason Shoe Manufacturing Company in 1904 in Chippewa Falls, the city already had a significant history of making shoes. Several shoe companies operated in town, including the Gotzian Shoe Company (successor to the Harshman Shoe Company), the Hand Made Shoe Company, the Chippewa Shoe Manufacturing Company and the Weinbrenner Shoe Company.

Some of the reasons why Chippewa Falls was well-suited to become a shoemaking center included its ready supply of hydropower, its location near other developing markets like Eau Claire and Minneapolis, and the availability of skilled workers.

The Masons were able to leverage tools, stock and out-of-work shoemakers from the under-capitalized and short-lived Independent Hand Made Shoe Company to start their venture. Ironically, with a family history in the lumbermills, their primary market was the lumber industry. They offered handmade boots to loggers and millworkers, created for function and not style.

Business went well almost from the start. By 1906, the company officially incorporated as the Mason Shoe Manufacturing Company and moved from its original small factory to a larger building on Bridge Street. It made slow but steady growth, but for much of its first two decades, it continued to be one of the small shoe companies in Chippewa Falls.

This changed in 1916, when the company rented the Harshman / Gotzian shoe factory building. Now located in one of the largest and most modern manufacturing facilities in the city, it began to surpass some of its competitors. The Mason Shoe Manufacturing Company demonstrated that it was going to be one of the survivors of the industry in Chippewa Falls as well as one of the most stable companies in the area.

More than a century later, Mason Companies continues to transform, from manufacturing logging boots to owning and operating nine businesses that sell everything from shoes and apparel to home goods and electronics through its e-commerce websites and direct mail catalogs.

https://www.masoncompaniesinc.com/history/

Mason Companies is continuing its commitment to the Chippewa Falls community by building a new 425,000 square-foot fulfillment center in the city’s Lake Wissota Business Park. Completion is anticipated to be by summer 2023. There are multi-phase development plans to ultimately expand to 975,000 square feet as well as construct a new corporate office building when the time is right for the company.

To learn more about Mason Companies and career opportunities to become part of the Mason family, go to www.masoncompaniesinc.com/careers.