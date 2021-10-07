Mason Companies - More Than Just Shoes

Sponsored - Founded in 1904 as the Mason Shoe Manufacturing Company, Mason Companies has a solid foundation in shoe making. However, it is so much more than that today.

Mason Companies has seen several iterations over its more than 117-year history. The family-owned company began by making handmade boots for local loggers and millworkers.

In the 1920s, the company devised a marketing plan that they would follow for more than 50 years: direct-to-consumer sales. It began with the door-to-door Mason Shoe salesman selling items direct from their catalog.

In the mid-1980s, the Mason Shoe Manufacturing Company shifted from sending their catalogs to salesmen to mailing catalogs directly to consumers. This repositioning also expanded its product line to include more apparel.

In 2004, after 100 years, the Mason Shoe Manufacturing Company renamed itself Mason Companies, Inc., repositioning itself not as a manufacturer of shoes but as a distributor of shoes and apparel.

Today the company sells footwear, apparel, beauty products and general merchandise nationwide via the internet and mail order catalogs. (Consumers can also stop by the Mason Outlet Store in Chippewa Falls.) Mason Companies’ ventures include nine brands: ShoeMall®, Stoneberry®, K. Jordan®, Masseys®, Mason Easy-Pay®, Maryland Square®, Auditions®, B.A. Mason® and Gallery®. Mason Companies also provides credit to consumers who can buy from dozens of different companies through these ventures.

Throughout its history, Mason Companies has proven its commitment to the Chippewa Falls community, providing dependable employment opportunities and investing in the community by strengthening local performing arts programs, youth activities and other improvements to make the Chippewa Valley a better place to live and work.

Mason Companies also broke ground this summer on a new 425,000 square-foot fulfillment center in the city’s Lake Wissota Business Park. There are multi-phase development plans to ultimately expand to 975,000 square feet as well as construct a new corporate office building when the time is right for the company.

Learn more about Mason Companies and how you can become part of its history at www.masoncompaniesinc.com/careers.