You Deserve More For Your Work

Sponsored - As seen in the Great Resignation, the pandemic has led many individuals to reconsider their priorities and what they want out of their job. Crises like these remind us that a job should be so much more than a paycheck.

When considering what is the best fit for you, keep in mind:

The company

Is the company stable?

Chippewa Falls-based Mason Companies has been in business since 1904. It continues to transform, from manufacturing logging boots to owning and operating 10 businesses that sell everything from shoes and apparel to home goods and electronics through its e-commerce websites and direct mail catalogs. Its proven that it knows how to persevere through difficult times.

Do you believe in what the company stands for?

Mason Companies recently updated its mission, vision and values statements so its staff members are aware of its goals and beliefs. The company is committed to cultivating thriving relationships and providing convenient access to the great things in life through the products, services and credit programs its offers. The organization values honesty, innovation and excellence as well as its customers, employees and the community.

https://www.masoncompaniesinc.com/our-company/

Does the company give back?

As a family-owned company, Mason Companies can make decisions based on what is right. The company has a long tradition of charitable giving in the community and played a prominent role developing several key institutions including the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin, Chippewa Falls YMCA, St. Joseph’s Hospital, youth sports organizations and many more.

https://www.masoncompaniesinc.com/our-community/

The bigger picture

What does the full compensation package look like?

At Mason Companies, benefits include the basics with a generous medical and dental package and extend to product discounts, a 401(k) with generous match, profit sharing and bonus programs. Plus, there are scholarships, educational assistance and matching gifts programs.

Is there flexibility?

Based on the role, Mason Companies has flexible shifts available for different days of the week as well as seasonal roles. For time away during the day, they provide abundant paid time off.

Is there opportunity to grow?

With roles available for all experience levels across catalog development, corporate, customer care, distribution and retail, there are numerous opportunities available at Mason Companies along with a team committed to helping individuals thrive.

Now it’s up to you to determine what is important to you and if your employer provides what you need.

Learn more about current job opportunities at Mason Companies at www.masoncompaniesinc.com/careers.