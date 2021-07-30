With Prevea Virtual Care, you can get care on your schedule.

With Prevea Virtual Care, you can get care on your schedule.

Sponsored - Prevea Virtual Care is here to help you feel better…fast. No appointment. No waiting rooms. Accessible 24/7. Only $35.

Care is provided from the same trusted, board-certified, Medical Doctors, Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants seen with in-person care at a Prevea Health Center. Meaning, whether online or in person, you’ll receive the same high-quality care you’ve come to expect from Prevea Health.

Start a Prevea Virtual Care visit to treat many common conditions by complete an Online Health Interview. Answer a series of questions about how you are feeling and the symptoms you are experiencing—just as you would during an in-office visit. There is even an option to upload photos of areas of concern, such as a wound.

A provider from Prevea Health reviews the responses and creates a treatment plan, including a prescription if necessary. If treatment can’t be done online, there is no charge.

A Prevea Virtual Care visit can be started anytime with the expectation of a provider responding within an hour during office hours or first thing the next morning if the visit is completed after hours.

See a full list of common conditions treated with a Prevea Virtual Care visit.

Get care now or learn more about Prevea Virtual Care.