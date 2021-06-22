Farm Technology Days is Right Around the Corner

WI Farm Tech Days

Farm Tech Days Eau Claire is Right Around the Corner and It's Promising to be a Great Show

Tickets are available online now at www.wifarmtechdays.org

Farm Tech Days Eau Claire is right around the corner, and the July 20-22 show is shaping up to be an exciting show with programs, exhibits, tractors, and farm tours for everyone, from 5th-generation farmers to hobby farmers, gardeners, families with young children and middle school and high school student who are thinking about a career in agriculture.

“We’ve got something for everyone and then some,” said Mike Gintner, Chair of the Eau Claire County Executive Committee. “We’ve taken the extra year we’ve had to plan an even better show -- we can’t wait for the show to start on July 20th.”

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days 2021 – Eau Claire is hosted by Huntsinger Farms, the largest grower and processor of horseradish in the world, W3020 Mitchell Road Eau Claire, WI 54701 near the 37 & 85 intersection. The show is open from 9am to 4pm July 20, 21, and 22.

Tickets are available online now at www.wifarmtechdays.org 1 Day for $10, 3-Day Pass for $25, and a 5-person Family Bundle available for $40. Children 12 years old and under are free. The show will have Covid-19 protocols in place that will be clearly marked at the entrances and throughout the grounds. All of the proceeds from the show will be distributed to organizations supporting youth in agriculture throughout the Chippewa Valley.

“Even if you’ve been to a previous Farm Tech Days show, you’ll find something new and exciting at this years show,” declared Gintner.

Here are just a few key facts about the show and the full program:

- This is the first time Wisconsin Farm Technology Days has ever been hosted on a horseradish farm. Huntsinger Farms, owned by the 3rd and 4th generation granddaughter and great grandsons of Ellis Huntsinger who founded the farm in 1929, is the largest grower and processor of horseradish in the world. Huntsinger processes and markets its horseradish and mustard products through its Silver Spring Foods subsidiary.

- The show was originally planned for 2020 but had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Rygg family generously offered to keep 290 acres of its farmland out of rotation to be able to host the 2021 Farm Technology Days.

- Two and a Half Farm Tours! This year show attendees can tour two farms and get an up close look at an apple orchard on the guided Farm Bus Tours.

First stop: Huntsinger Farms where for the first time Farm Tech Days attendees will tour a horseradish farm and learn how they keep their horseradish cold to keep it hot, use water retention ponds to dramatically reduce water usage, and use the largest solar farm possible to power the farm.

Fun Fact: Wisconsin Farm Progress Days, now Farm Technology Days, was started to show farmers how electricity could benefit their farming operations. At this year’s show Huntsinger Farms will be showing its Solar Farm that generates over 18% of the electricity needed to run its farming operation.

Second stop: Nellie’s Holsteins owned by fourth generation dairy farmer Doug Nelson and his son and daughter-in-law, fifth generation dairy farmers Derrick and Miranda Nelson. The Nelson’s recently expanded their dairy from 56 cows to over 200 cows in a new tunnel-vented open stall barn, using the latest technology to increase milk production while reducing labor requirements.

Slow Drive By on the Way Back to the Show Grounds: after Nellie’s Holsteins, the Farm Bus Tour will do a slow drive by Ferguson’s Orchards, one of the largest apple orchard operations in the Midwest and the top agritourist destination in Wisconsin in the fall for its famous Pumpkin Patch. Ferguson’s grows 37 varieties of apples in its orchards, including the popular Pizazz, Sweet Tango, and Honey Crisp varieties.

- Innovation Square – orchards, cheese, horseradish plot, kidney bean plot, aquaponic leafy greens, Atlantic Salmon and more!

Innovation Square will feature five outstanding area family farms displaying their best in class crops and products and the different technologies and processes they use to ensure the future of their farms. They include:

Chippewa Valley Bean Company (and its home farm Doane Farm), the largest grower and processor of kidney beans in the world.

Ferguson’s Orchards, one of the largest apple producers in the Midwest growing 37 varieties of apples including Pizazz, Sweet Tango, and Honey Crisp, and the top agritourist destination in Wisconsin with its award-winning Pumpkin Patch

Marieke Gouda , the national and international award-winning farmstead Gouda cheese company that only uses milk from its Penterman Dairy that pumps milk directly from the double 12 milking parlor into its creamery

Silver Spring Foods , subsidiary of Huntsinger Farms, the largest grower and processor of horseradish in the world.

Superior Fresh, the largest aquaponic farm in the world growing organic leafy greens that is fed by the first land-based Atlantic Salmon farm in the US that only uses organic food for its fish farm.

- Youth Tent and Career Discovery Zone is a jam-packed tent that will entertain and educate kids of all ages and connect high school students to great training opportunities. Follow the wood chip trail to discover and explore agriculture related careers. Any youth 18 years and under completing the activity guide will earn a free scoop of Culver’s Custard. Stations in the Youth and Career Discovery Zone include:

STEM activities

Beekeeping display

Petting Zoo

A new display from the Eau Claire Children’s Museum focused on activities for elementary & middle school aged kids

Agriculture-related career exploration for middle and high school students

Different farm crops and equipment

Electric vehicles and tractors and big trucks

Drone and safety demonstrations

Touch a Truck Experience

Virtual Farm Tours in the theater area with learning and lesson activities

Last stop: Culvers Thank-a-Farmer station – all letters will be sent to local area farmers thanking them for all the work they do to get food on our tables.

- Future of Farming through the eyes of 4 young women farmers Alice in Dairyland will moderate a panel about the future of farming with four young women farmers: Miranda Nelson – Nellie’s Holsteins, Katy Fitzgerald – Superior Fresh, Sarah Kolk – Silver Spring Foods/Huntsinger Farms, Allie Holub – Riverview Dairy Farm

Fun Fact: Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes is from nearby Chippewa Falls

When: Tuesday July 20th at 2pm in the Rural Event Center

- Ride & Drive This year shipping and supply chain challenges created by the global Pandemic has precluded several companies for doing farm demos with new equipment. John Deere will be on site with a large exhibit of tractors and other implements, and attendees will have a chance to Ride & Drive several different trucks, utility vehicles, and ATVs at the show.

- Chris Kroeze will perform every day and has donated a private concert to the raffle! Super singer/songwriter Chris Kroeze from nearby Barron, Wisconsin (runner up on the The Voice) will perform every day in the Rural Event Center at 12:15pm. He has generously donated a private concert for the winner of the raffle (must be within 50 mile radius of Eau Claire)

- The Big Rygg specialty burger created by Jason Meyer of Big Stack Meats is a tip of the hat to the Rygg family, hosts of this year show. It’s a meal in itself! A hearty bun with a hamburger, horseradish sauce, Big Stack Meats pulled pork, a piece of chicken, a piece of Wisconsin cheese, a run around the garden with lettuce and tomatoes, and a great big stick through the top of it to hold it all together. Price $10.

- Wisconsin FFA High School Tractor Driving Contest – this year many counties were not able to hold their county contests to determine who would travel to Eau Claire for the finals. Farm Tech Days Eau Claire will host the entire contest over three days in the Tractor Driving Arena near the Youth Tent.

- Local Fiber Farmers – local fiber famers will have new lambs on site and a full display of how they raise sheep for wool. Where: UW-Extension Education Station.

- Heritage Tractors and Implements Over 200 old tractors and farm implements will be on display in the Heritage Area and attendees will get a good look at the evolution of farm implements over the last 100 years.

Fun Fact: Kids and Adults can register for the Pedal Push Tractor Pull every day at 9am. Kids contest starts at 10am every morning, adult contest starts once the Kids’ winner is declared. (Kids 100lbs and over can compete in the adult contest.)

The Eau Claire committee putting the final touches on its plans, and looks forward to seeing you on Huntsinger Farms July 20, 21, and 22.