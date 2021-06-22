INNOVATION SQUARE SHOWCASES THE FUTURE OF FARMING

Sponsored - Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, July 20-22, 2021 9am – 4pm

Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire

W3020 Mitchell Road Eau Claire, WI 54701

near the 37 & 85 intersection

Silver Spring Foods

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days – Eau Claire, July 20 – 22 on Huntsinger Farms has a jam-packed program of exhibits, presentations, farm tours, petting zoos, horse demonstrations and pedal tractor pull contests for kids of all ages, along with great food, ride & drives, the FFA statewide High School Tractor Driving Contest, local fiber farmers, and concerts by local artists, and so much more.

“We have something for everyone at the show this year,” said Mike Gintner, Chair of the Executive Committee of the show. “No matter if you’re a fourth-generation farmer, a hobby farmer just getting started, or a family looking for a great day on the farm this summer, we have an exhibit or program for you.”

The show is built around Innovation Square which is at the center of the 55-acre show grounds on Mitchell Road off near the intersection of the 37 and 85. Innovation Square features five leading-edge area farms that are breaking new ground in a wide range of different kinds of farming.

The Innovation Square farms are:

- Chippewa Valley Bean, the largest provider of Red Kidney Beans in the world. Owned by the Doane family who still farms their seventh-generation farm that was founded in 1858, Chippewa Valley Bean processes their own beans and the beans of over 100 farmers throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, and North and South Dakota, and sells them throughout the US, Europe, Asia and South America.

The exhibit features a red kidney bean field, harvesting equipment, processing demonstration, long-time partner Bush’s Beans, and more. Get a close-up view on how the beautiful red bean is grown, harvested and processed.

WI Farm Tech Days

- Ferguson’s Orchards, one of the largest apple orchards in the Midwest, and the top agritourist destination in Wisconsin, will have an orchard of its famous apples for people to walk through and see how modern apple farming has transformed orchards for more varieties better yield. A pumpkin patch with Ferguson’s special attractions will also be featured so attendees can get a taste of the famous local pumpkin patch.

Ferguson’s Orchards

- Marieke Gouda along with organic family dairy Penterman Farm will showcase its cheese making process that has earned it so many national and international cheese awards for its farmstead Gouda. A milking “cow” that lets people get a sense of how dairy men and women used to milk cows will be on the exhibit as well.

Marieke Gouda

- Silver Spring Foods, the largest grower and processor of horseradish in the world, has planted a horseradish field for people to see, and will have its specially built Huntsinger Horseradish Harvest on site. The 4th-generation family-owned company will be sampling its famous Bloody Marys (without the alcohol) with the distinctive horseradish zing.

The company’s Zing Masters will be on hand to show attendees what it takes to make their famous prepared and creamed horseradish and mustards, and people will be able to taste the zing difference that horseradish brings to food. A special mustard keg-erator will be at the show in the Rural Event Center, and people who visit the exhibit can take home a freshly pulled sample of Silver Spring’s award-winning Beer ‘N Brat Mustard

Silver Spring Foods

- Superior Fresh, the first land-based Atlantic Salmon farm in the United States and largest aquaponics farm will showcase their innovative salmon farm-organic green system that uses 1/30th the amount of water needed to grow lettuces on less than 4% of the land required for traditional lettuce farms. The company will build a glass aquaponic farm and a fish tank so people can see how farming Atlantic Salmon with organic food, “feeds” the nutrients needed to grow tens of thousands of pounds of organic greens in its 11-acre aquaponics farm under glass.

Superior Fresh has also planted a native Wisconsin plant field to demonstrate how the company is restoring the land on its 800-acre farm to native plants.

WI Farm Tech Days

Each of the companies will be sampling their foods at the center of Innovation Square, and will be sharing their recipes, and the recipes created by a culinary class at Chippewa Valley Technical College’s in its final practicum.