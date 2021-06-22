KIDS WILL HAVE A BLAST AT FARM TECHNOLOGY DAYS

(WI Farm Tech Days)

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, July 20-22, 2021 9am – 4pm

Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire

W3020 Mitchell Road

Eau Claire, WI 54701

Near the 37 & 85 intersection

Buy tickets now at: https://www.wifarmtechdays.org

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days – Eau Claire, July 20 – 22 on Huntsinger Farms near the 37 and 85 intersection offers three full days of family fun and education on a horseradish farm. And kids 12 and under get into the show for free.

“There will be lots to do all over the grounds, but we have a focused youth area in the Youth and Career Disovery Zone,” said Adam Wehling, Chair of the Youth & Discovery Zone Tent. In the Youth Tent, half of the huge space will be dedicated to career discovery. “We have STEM activities, Christmas Tree Growers, Bee-keepers, a drone demonstration, and a whole bunch of organizations and other activities that can help kids of all ages discover different parts of the ag world.”

For older kids, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College will have people from their different programs to talk about animal science, agronomy, crops, soil, landscape plants, turf management and so much more.

The Youth tent will also have a petting zoo and a “cow” that kids can learn to milk. There will also be a theater area where kids and their parents can take virtual tours of the three farms that are on the Farm Bus Tours – Huntsinger Farms (horseradish), Nellie’s Holstein’s (dairy), and Ferguson’s Orchards (apples and pumpkins).

Activities have been organized for elementary, middle school and high school youth so no one gets bored. And if youth 18-and-under go through the self-guided tour, at the end they’ll come to a Culver’s Thank-A-Farmer Station where they can write a thank you card to the local farmers that make the food on our tables possible. “And for going through the activities and thanking a farmer, the reward is a free scoop of Culver’s custard,” added Wehling.

Other kid and youth-friendly activities on the grounds include:

- Kids Pedal Push Tractor Pull Contest in the Heritage exhibit area. Register every morning between 9am and 10am to compete. (Kids 100 lbs and up can also compete in the adult division.)

- Horse demonstrations in the Equine Area (just a few of the many programs scheduled)

Roping and Barrel Racing Demonstrations 1:15 – 2:15pm

Link’s Draft Horse Hitch 12:45 – 1:15pm

Showing 101 with the WIHA Equestrian Teams 2:15 – 3pm

- Walk the orchard and the pumpkin patch at Ferguson’s Orchards exhibit in Innovation Square

- FFA Wisconsin High School Tractor Driving Contest – every day in the arena next to the Youth Tent

- Pet the lambs in the Fiber Farm exhibit in the Equine Area

- Take the farm bus tour to see a horseradish farm and a dairy farm up close!

- See over 200 old tractors and farm implements in the Heritage Exhibit.

- Chris Kroeze will perform every day at 12:15 in the Rural Event Center

There will be plenty of food, beverages and treats on the show grounds as well including pancakes, breakfast bowls, and kolaches from Bohemian Ovens for breakfast, and brats, hotdogs, hamburgers, potato salad and coleslaw for lunch. For dessert attendees can choose from lots of options including Culver’s Custards and root beer floats.

“We hope that families come with their kids to get a close up look at the great agriculture community that’s in the Eau Claire area,” added Wehling. “Come for a day of fun, learning, animals, tractors, and food on the horseradish farm.”