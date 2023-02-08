Steven Crowl is a player to watch when the Wisconsin Badgers (13-9, 5-7 Big Ten) and the Penn State Nittany Lions (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) play at Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on Big Ten Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Penn State

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wisconsin's Last Game

Wisconsin lost its previous game to the Northwestern, 54-52, on Sunday. Chucky Hepburn was its high scorer with 17 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Chucky Hepburn 17 2 2 2 0 3 Connor Essegian 15 4 1 0 0 5 Max Klesmit 6 3 1 1 1 1

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Crowl is the Badgers' top rebounder (6.9 per game), and he averages 12.0 points and 2.7 assists.

Tyler Wahl gets the Badgers 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Connor Essegian is averaging 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 42.5% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

The Badgers receive 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Max Klesmit.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)