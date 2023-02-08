The Penn State Nittany Lions (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Wisconsin Badgers (13-9, 5-7 Big Ten) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. It airs at 8:30 PM ET.

Wisconsin vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin Stats Insights

Wisconsin has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Nittany Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers rank 338th.

The Badgers put up an average of 64.5 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 67.4 the Nittany Lions give up to opponents.

Wisconsin has an 11-6 record when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

Wisconsin scores 66.2 points per game at home, and 65 on the road.

At home the Badgers are conceding 60.6 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than they are away (70.4).

At home, Wisconsin sinks 9.5 trifectas per game, 1.8 more than it averages away (7.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (41.3%) than on the road (31.8%).

