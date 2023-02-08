How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Penn State Nittany Lions (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Wisconsin Badgers (13-9, 5-7 Big Ten) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. It airs at 8:30 PM ET.
Wisconsin vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- Wisconsin has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Nittany Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers rank 338th.
- The Badgers put up an average of 64.5 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 67.4 the Nittany Lions give up to opponents.
- Wisconsin has an 11-6 record when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison
- Wisconsin scores 66.2 points per game at home, and 65 on the road.
- At home the Badgers are conceding 60.6 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than they are away (70.4).
- At home, Wisconsin sinks 9.5 trifectas per game, 1.8 more than it averages away (7.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (41.3%) than on the road (31.8%).
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Illinois
|L 61-51
|Kohl Center
|2/2/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 65-60
|Value City Arena
|2/5/2023
|Northwestern
|L 54-52
|Kohl Center
|2/8/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/14/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Kohl Center
