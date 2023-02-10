Friday's game between the Green Bay Phoenix (19-4) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (14-9) at Kress Events Center has a projected final score of 63-58 based on our computer prediction, with Green Bay securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on February 10.

Last time out, the Phoenix won on Sunday 70-50 against Oakland.

Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 63, Northern Kentucky 58

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

When the Phoenix defeated the IUPUI Jaguars, the No. 58 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 76-54 on January 30, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

The Phoenix have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Green Bay is 12-1 (.923%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins

81-76 on the road over IUPUI (No. 58) on December 3

63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 139) on December 18

82-65 on the road over Cleveland State (No. 142) on January 14

70-53 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on January 7

73-70 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 200) on November 18

Green Bay Performance Insights