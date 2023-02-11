Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-15) and the Wisconsin Badgers (7-18) at Williams Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-60 and heavily favors Minnesota to come out on top. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Badgers are coming off of an 88-63 loss to Michigan State in their last game on Wednesday.
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Score Prediction
- Prediction: Minnesota 73, Wisconsin 60
Wisconsin Schedule Analysis
- The Badgers' best win of the season came against the Michigan State Spartans, a top 100 team (No. 80), according to our computer rankings. The Badgers claimed the 84-80 road win on January 11.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Badgers are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.
- Wisconsin has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (seven).
Wisconsin 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-77 at home over Minnesota (No. 93) on January 8
- 58-49 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 201) on November 7
- 77-54 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on November 13
- 59-44 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on January 25
- 103-49 at home over Bradley (No. 290) on November 16
Wisconsin Performance Insights
- The Badgers are being outscored by 5.7 points per game, with a -143 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.1 points per game (129th in college basketball), and allow 73.8 per contest (347th in college basketball).
- Wisconsin scores fewer points in conference action (66.7 per game) than overall (68.1).
- At home the Badgers are putting up 72.8 points per game, 9.9 more than they are averaging away (62.9).
- At home Wisconsin is conceding 73.8 points per game, 0.9 more than it is away (72.9).
- The Badgers are putting up 67.7 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 0.4 fewer points than their average for the season (68.1).
