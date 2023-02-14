The Milwaukee Bucks (39-17) host the Boston Celtics (41-16) at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. There is no line set for the matchup.

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Bucks vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 114 - Celtics 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Celtics

Computer Predicted Spread: Milwaukee (-1.1)

Milwaukee (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 227.6

The Celtics (29-25-3 ATS) have covered the spread 55.4% of the time, 4.5% less often than the Bucks (31-22-3) this season.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Boston and its opponents do it more often (50.9% of the time) than Milwaukee and its opponents (46.4%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Celtics are 2-1, while the Bucks are 35-9 as moneyline favorites.

Bucks Performance Insights

Offensively, Milwaukee is putting up 114.6 points per game (13th-ranked in league). It is ceding 111.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (seventh-ranked).

This season, the Bucks rank 19th in the league in assists, averaging 24.7 per game.

The Bucks rank top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.3 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 16th with a 35.8% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Milwaukee in 2022-23, 55.8% of them have been two-pointers (65.9% of the team's made baskets) and 44.2% have been three-pointers (34.1%).

