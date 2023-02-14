Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 14
The Wisconsin Badgers (14-10, 6-8 Big Ten) take on the Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-6 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten teams at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN2.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Michigan matchup.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Wisconsin vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-1.5)
|131.5
|-120
|+100
|DraftKings
|Wisconsin (-1.5)
|132
|-125
|+105
|PointsBet
|Wisconsin (-1.5)
|131.5
|-120
|+100
|Tipico
|Wisconsin (-1.5)
|131.5
|-
|-
Wisconsin vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has put together a 10-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Badgers' 24 games have gone over the point total.
- Michigan is 12-12-1 ATS this season.
- A total of 14 Wolverines games this year have hit the over.
Wisconsin Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Wisconsin is 41st in college basketball. It is far below that, 69th, according to computer rankings.
- Sportsbooks have moved the Badgers' national championship odds down from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +15000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 50th-biggest change.
- Wisconsin's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.
