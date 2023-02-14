The Wisconsin Badgers (14-10, 6-8 Big Ten) take on the Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-6 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten teams at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN2.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Michigan matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Wisconsin (-1.5) 131.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Wisconsin (-1.5) 132 -125 +105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Wisconsin (-1.5) 131.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wisconsin (-1.5) 131.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Betting Trends

  • Wisconsin has put together a 10-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Badgers' 24 games have gone over the point total.
  • Michigan is 12-12-1 ATS this season.
  • A total of 14 Wolverines games this year have hit the over.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Wisconsin is 41st in college basketball. It is far below that, 69th, according to computer rankings.
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Badgers' national championship odds down from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +15000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 50th-biggest change.
  • Wisconsin's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

