The Wisconsin Badgers (14-10, 6-8 Big Ten) and the Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-6 Big Ten) play in a game with no set line at Kohl Center on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

Out of Wisconsin's 23 games with a set total, 12 have hit the over (52.2%).

So far this season, the Badgers have compiled a 10-13-0 record against the spread.

Michigan (11-12-0 ATS) has covered the spread 43.5% of the time, 4.3% more often than Wisconsin (10-13-0) this year.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 65 138.6 63.6 132.9 129.2 Michigan 73.6 138.6 69.3 132.9 142

Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends

Wisconsin has covered the spread twice, and is 3-7 overall, in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Badgers have gone over the total five times.

The Badgers have won four games against the spread in conference action this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Badgers score only 4.3 fewer points per game (65) than the Wolverines allow (69.3).

Wisconsin is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 10-13-0 12-11-0 Michigan 11-12-0 12-11-0

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits

Wisconsin Michigan 7-4 Home Record 10-4 4-5 Away Record 2-4 2-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 66.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.4 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

