How to Watch Marquette vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 12-3 Big East) hope to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the No. 13 Xavier Musketeers (19-6, 11-3 Big East) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Marquette vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is five percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- Marquette has a 19-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 337th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 38th.
- The Golden Eagles put up 5.5 more points per game (81.2) than the Musketeers allow (75.7).
- Marquette is 15-3 when scoring more than 75.7 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Marquette has played better in home games this year, putting up 82.9 points per game, compared to 81.1 per game in road games.
- The Golden Eagles are ceding 68.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 6.9 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (75.7).
- Marquette is sinking 8.8 three-pointers per game, which is 0.6 fewer than it is averaging when playing on the road (9.4). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 36.4% at home and 35.2% on the road.
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Butler
|W 60-52
|Fiserv Forum
|2/7/2023
|@ UConn
|L 87-72
|XL Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Georgetown
|W 89-75
|Capital One Arena
|2/15/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|2/21/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|2/25/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Fiserv Forum
