How to Watch the Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (20-5) will be trying to extend a 10-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Wisconsin Badgers (8-18) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on B1G+.
Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
Wisconsin vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison
- The Badgers average just 2.3 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Hawkeyes give up (70.7).
- Wisconsin has an 8-14 record when allowing fewer than 88.5 points.
- Wisconsin is 6-3 when it scores more than 70.7 points.
- The Hawkeyes put up 14.8 more points per game (88.5) than the Badgers give up (73.7).
- Iowa has a 17-5 record when scoring more than 73.7 points.
- Iowa is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 68.4 points.
- The Hawkeyes are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 4.3% lower than the Badgers allow to opponents (55.2%).
- The Badgers shoot 41.8% from the field, 2% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Rutgers
|L 73-67
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|2/8/2023
|Michigan State
|L 88-63
|Kohl Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Minnesota
|W 76-70
|Williams Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/20/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Kohl Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
