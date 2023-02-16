The Milwaukee Bucks (40-17) will try to extend a five-game road win streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (26-32) on February 16, 2023 at United Center.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: TNT

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47% the Bulls allow to opponents.

Milwaukee is 23-2 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.

The Bulls are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.

The Bucks score just 1.5 more points per game (114.9) than the Bulls allow (113.4).

Milwaukee is 27-2 when scoring more than 113.4 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Bucks are scoring 8.1 more points per game (118.9) than they are on the road (110.8).

Defensively Milwaukee has been better in home games this year, allowing 111.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 in road games.

When it comes to total threes made, the Bucks have performed worse at home this year, draining 14.2 threes per game, compared to 14.4 in away games. Meanwhile, they've posted a 37% three-point percentage at home and a 34.8% mark away from home.

Bucks Injuries