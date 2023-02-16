Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates match up versus the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 131-125 win versus the Celtics, Antetokounmpo totaled 36 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Antetokounmpo's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 34.5 32.5 38.0 Rebounds 13.5 12.3 13.5 Assists 5.5 5.5 6.0 PRA 54.5 50.3 57.5 PR 48.5 44.8 51.5 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.1



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Bulls

Antetokounmpo has taken 21.4 shots per game this season and made 11.5 per game, which account for 19.1% and 22.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 3.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Bucks rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113.4 points per contest, the Bulls are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 43.4 rebounds per contest, the Bulls are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Bulls concede 25.9 assists per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls are ranked 24th in the league, giving up 12.9 makes per contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 42 45 22 7 0 0 1 11/23/2022 34 36 11 7 0 0 0

