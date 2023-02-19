Wild vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild (29-21-5) take on the Nashville Predators (25-21-6) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, February 19 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild knocked off the Dallas Stars 2-1 in a shootout in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers.
Wild vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-205)
|Predators (+175)
|6
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have put together a 24-14 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Minnesota is 11-3 (winning 78.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -205 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wild have an implied win probability of 67.2%.
- Minnesota and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 27 of 55 games this season.
Wild vs. Predators Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|157 (25th)
|Goals
|140 (29th)
|155 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|155 (10th)
|42 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|27 (28th)
|34 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|35 (16th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Minnesota hit the over once.
- The average amount of goals in the Wild's past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During their last 10 games, the Wild's goals per game average is 2.7 lower than their season-long average.
- The Wild are ranked 25th in the league with 157 goals this season, an average of 2.8 per contest.
- The Wild have given up the 10th-fewest goals in league play this season, 155 (2.8 per game).
- They're ranked 18th in the league with a +2 goal differential .
