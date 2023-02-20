Monday's game at Kohl Center has the Wisconsin Badgers (8-19) taking on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-16) at 7:00 PM (on February 20). Our computer prediction projects a 72-68 win for Wisconsin, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Last time out, the Badgers lost 91-61 to Iowa on Wednesday.

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 72, Rutgers 68

Wisconsin Schedule Analysis

The Badgers took down the Michigan State Spartans (No. 54-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 84-80 win on January 11 -- their signature win of the season.

The Badgers have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (10).

Wisconsin has six losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

Wisconsin 2022-23 Best Wins

81-77 at home over Minnesota (No. 131) on January 8

76-70 on the road over Minnesota (No. 131) on February 11

72-64 at home over St. Thomas (No. 234) on December 11

58-49 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 262) on November 7

59-44 at home over Valparaiso (No. 313) on January 25

Wisconsin Performance Insights