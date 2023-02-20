The Wisconsin Badgers (8-19) welcome in the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-16) after dropping three straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest.

Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison

The Scarlet Knights put up 10 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Badgers give up to opponents (74.3).

Rutgers is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 68.1 points.

Rutgers is 3-0 when it scores more than 74.3 points.

The Badgers put up 68.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 73.5 the Scarlet Knights allow.

Wisconsin has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 73.5 points.

Wisconsin's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 64.3 points.

This season the Badgers are shooting 41.5% from the field, 9.3% lower than the Scarlet Knights concede.

The Scarlet Knights' 38.3 shooting percentage is 19.1 lower than the Badgers have given up.

Wisconsin Schedule