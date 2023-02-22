Wednesday's contest that pits the Creighton Bluejays (19-7) against the Marquette Golden Eagles (18-8) at Al McGuire Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-63 in favor of Creighton. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Golden Eagles are coming off of a 61-38 victory over St. John's (NY) in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Marquette vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 65, Marquette 64

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles' best victory this season came against the UConn Huskies, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 6). The Golden Eagles took home the 59-52 win at home on February 8.

The Golden Eagles have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 28th-most in Division I. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 26th-most.

Marquette has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins

68-61 over Texas (No. 17/AP Poll)) on November 19

70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 20/AP Poll)) on November 20

61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 57) on February 18

80-61 at home over Seton Hall (No. 63) on January 22

72-63 on the road over DePaul (No. 64) on January 4

Marquette Performance Insights