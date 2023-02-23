How to Watch the Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Having taken three in a row, the Minnesota Wild visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
See the Wild-Blue Jackets game on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have conceded 159 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.
- The Wild's 163 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Wild are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 1.8 goals per game (18 total) over that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|57
|33
|34
|67
|44
|42
|25%
|Mats Zuccarello
|55
|20
|36
|56
|32
|33
|37.2%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|57
|21
|24
|45
|8
|34
|48.4%
|Matthew Boldy
|57
|16
|23
|39
|24
|34
|55.8%
|Calen Addison
|52
|3
|24
|27
|17
|10
|-
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have allowed 211 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 30th in the league.
- With 145 goals (2.5 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|55
|15
|37
|52
|33
|34
|-
|Patrik Laine
|42
|16
|19
|35
|25
|15
|40.5%
|Boone Jenner
|46
|17
|15
|32
|18
|22
|56.1%
|Jack Roslovic
|54
|4
|26
|30
|27
|22
|45.4%
|Kent Johnson
|54
|12
|14
|26
|24
|17
|26.6%
