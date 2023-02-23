Thursday's game that pits the Northwestern Wildcats (9-18) versus the Wisconsin Badgers (9-19) at Welsh-Ryan Arena has a projected final score of 71-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northwestern, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 23.

The Badgers' last outing on Monday ended in an 88-62 victory against Rutgers.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 71, Wisconsin 68

Wisconsin Schedule Analysis

The Badgers' signature win this season came in an 84-80 victory on January 11 over the Michigan State Spartans, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 55) in our computer rankings.

The Badgers have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (10).

Wisconsin has six losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Wisconsin 2022-23 Best Wins

76-70 on the road over Minnesota (No. 142) on February 11

81-77 at home over Minnesota (No. 142) on January 8

88-62 at home over Rutgers (No. 172) on February 20

72-64 at home over St. Thomas (No. 226) on December 11

58-49 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 254) on November 7

Wisconsin Performance Insights