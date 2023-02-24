Grayson Allen and the Milwaukee Bucks hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 112-100 win over the Bulls (his previous game) Allen put up 10 points.

In this article, we dig into Allen's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.5 10.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 2.5 Assists 2.5 2.4 1.6 PRA -- 16.3 14.2 PR 14.5 13.9 12.6 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Grayson Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Grayson Allen has made 3.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 7.6% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 4.9 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Allen's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.6 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 101.8 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 108.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat are eighth in the NBA, giving up 42.2 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.2 assists per contest, the Heat are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have allowed 13.1 makes per contest, 29th in the NBA.

Grayson Allen vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 33 19 3 3 4 0 2 1/14/2023 27 12 3 5 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Allen or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.