Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Green Bay Phoenix (24-4) and Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-17) going head to head at Kress Events Center has a projected final score of 73-51 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Green Bay, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Phoenix enter this game following a 64-49 victory over Cleveland State on Thursday.
Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 73, Purdue Fort Wayne 51
Green Bay Schedule Analysis
- The Phoenix notched their best win of the season on January 14 by registering an 82-65 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings, the No. 61-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- The Phoenix have seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Green Bay is 14-2 (.875%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.
Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-49 at home over Cleveland State (No. 61) on February 23
- 63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 80) on December 18
- 70-60 at home over Wisconsin (No. 138) on December 14
- 73-70 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 148) on November 18
- 70-53 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 153) on January 7
Green Bay Performance Insights
- The Phoenix average 67.5 points per game (141st in college basketball) while allowing 52.5 per outing (sixth in college basketball). They have a +420 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15 points per game.
- Green Bay's offense has been less productive in Horizon contests this season, tallying 67 points per contest, compared to its season average of 67.5 PPG.
- The Phoenix are putting up 69.8 points per game this year at home, which is 2.6 more points than they're averaging in road games (67.2).
- When playing at home, Green Bay is allowing 6.4 fewer points per game (49.2) than on the road (55.6).
- In their last 10 games, the Phoenix have been racking up 65.2 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 67.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
