Saturday's game that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (18-9) versus the Xavier Musketeers (7-20) at Cintas Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-51 in favor of Marquette, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Golden Eagles enter this matchup after a 55-44 loss to Creighton on Wednesday.

Marquette vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Marquette vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 70, Xavier 51

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles took down the No. 4-ranked UConn Huskies, 59-52, on February 8, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Golden Eagles have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).

Marquette has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.

Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins

68-61 over Texas (No. 19/AP Poll)) on November 19

70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 18/AP Poll)) on November 20

61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 54) on February 18

72-63 on the road over DePaul (No. 64) on January 4

80-61 at home over Seton Hall (No. 66) on January 22

Marquette Performance Insights